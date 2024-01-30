12 Alcohol Delivery Services So You Won’t Need to Leave the House This Valentine’s Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you and your partner prefer a quiet night in on Valentine’s Day, you can get your alcohol delivered, so you won’t even need to leave the house for drinks. It’s a gift that you can enjoy together without needing to secure a booking to a fancy restaurant, and there are heaps of options to choose from if you’re a picky drinker.

There’s two weeks left until Valentine’s Day, meaning that delivery windows might be a bit tight depending on what you’re buying. Your best bet is to order now, or check for same day alcohol delivery, especially if you’re buying a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

Alcohol Delivery Services

Jimmy Brings what? Alcohol, of course. From classic wines and beer, to spirits and premixed drinks, Jimmy Brings will deliver it straight to your house. The retailer is also offering some great discounts on some of the best drinks, including $22 off select items when you buy two bottles of wine.

Boozebud offers $14.90 delivery to most places in Australia and stocks a wide range of drinks, including flavoured and sour beers. If you’ve never had a caramel apple pie-flavoured beer before, Valentine’s day is definitely the time to try it.

Hairydog has a huge range of alcohol available for delivery under $15. From February 1, they’ll be merging with Barrell & Batch, which means they’ll also have a bigger range of whisky available.

Uber Eats has become synonymous with home food delivery, but did you know it’s also a decent option for alcohol delivery? Depending on your location, you can order drinks through a variety of liquor stores.

Amazon has some decent deals on selected drinks, and if you spend at least $39 on eligible items, you’ll get free delivery. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free delivery with no minimum purchase, along with faster delivery times.

Vinomofo is one of Australia’s boldest champions of locally produced, artisanal wines. If you order three or more cases, they’ll give you free delivery.

While grabbing your significant other a slab of his favourite beer is an easy gift, why not help broaden their horizons and maybe introduce them to a new favourite? The Craft Beer Coopery is a gift box subscription service, which, depending on which box you grab, includes a curated selection of craft beers, some snacks and a guide to 50 of Australia’s best craft beers.

Liquor Chains

BWS will deliver seven days a week and will charge a flat fee of $10, with a minimum order of $30 (up to a limit of 10 boxes per customer). There are also free in-store pickups for all online orders in select stores. If you’re looking to get a little something extra, there are some exclusive deals available through its app.

Vintage Cellars provide weekday delivery between 9-5pm, along with free delivery on wine and spirit orders over $150. It also has a 60-minute click-and-collect, and a few decent specials are going as well, such as 2-for-$30 or 2-for-$40 on selected wines.

First Choice Liquor offers a 60-minute click-and-collect option for all online deliveries, as well as free delivery on wine and spirits over $150. Depending on what your S.O likes, you can currently grab a deal on select spirits.

Liquorland provides free delivery on all orders over $125, along with an impressive 30-minute click-and-collect service for all online orders.

Dan Murphy’s delivery rates start at $6.90, with a 30-minute click-and-collect service for all online orders. If you live in a selected metro area, they’re also offering delivery within two hours for $15.

