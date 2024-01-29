8 Flower Delivery Services for a Bloomin’ Romantic Valentine’s Day

Contributor: Bree Grant

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Nothing says “romance” on Valentine’s Day more than receiving a flower delivery while you’re at work. If you’re the one sending the flower delivery, you’ll have your Valentine thinking about you all day while a bouquet of sweet-smelling florals sits on their desk — also accomplishing the task of making their coworkers envious.

For everyone who’s never received a flower delivery on Valentine’s Day, fingers crossed that it happens this year. Maybe even send your bae this article as a hint.

In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite flower delivery services in Australia.

The best flower delivery services in Australia

Image: Fig & Bloom

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Fig & Bloom’s range includes bouquets with roses, chrysanthemums, banksias, foliage and more.

Not only does it deliver flowers for Valentine’s Day, but Fig & Bloom also offers floral arrangement services for weddings, so keep them in mind if things start getting serious.

Image: Daily Blooms

With colourful bouquets and add-ons like mini cakes, Daily Blooms are really upping the flower delivery game. It even has a flower subscription service, so your Valentine will always have some beautiful, fresh blooms on display.

Daily Blooms’ bouquets start at $49, and go up to $229, so you can surprise your bae on any budget.

Image: Mr Roses

It’s in the name. Mr Roses specialises in those big, long-stemmed, red rose bouquets that every girl dreams of getting on February 14. Same-day delivery is also available, and you can add on some chocolates, a teddy bear, or a candle to sweeten the deal.

Image: LVLY

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea that’s more than just flowers, LVLY is where it’s at. These guys have absolutely nailed it. Not only can you order a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers (with same day delivery), but you also get a cool mason jar to put them in. Plus, you can send additional treats like chocolates, wine and candles.

LVLY package it up all into one box and can deliver Australia-wide. It’s also super reasonably priced, with basic bunches of flowers starting at $70 through to your jazzier gift sets and extravagant bunches for around $200.

Image: Floraly

The thing we love about Floraly, aside from all the beautiful bunches, is that you can gift the love of your life with a subscription to the flower delivery service. Once per month, Floraly will deliver farm-fresh flowers to your one true love. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving!

Each arrangement is carefully designed by an in-house florist using the freshest seasonal flowers available and will be different (but equally as beautiful) each month.

Image: Easy Flowers

Easy Flowers is perfect if you know you want to treat lover to a bouquet, but you’re not 100% sure how much you want to spend.

They have plenty of options, from arrangements including gypsophila, disbuds and lisianthuses, and bouquets of roses that range from $35 to $90. Sometimes they even have a nice discount that you can snag if you’re really on a budget.

Image: Interflora

Whether you’re looking to organise a flower delivery locally or internationally, Interflora has an arrangement for every occasion, especially Valentine’s Day.

Seriously, they’ve got bouquets, hampers and treasures for everything from births and birthdays to apology flowers and anniversaries. They’ve also got bunches for every budget, starting at $69 to $140 and beyond. So keep them in mind for your next celebratory event.

Image: Fleur du Luxe

If you’re looking to go all out this year (like all-out), then Fleur du Luxe is the place to go. There are some seriously show-stopping floral arrangements that are guaranteed to make you the apple your Valentine’s eye. Certain bunches are also said to last for up to three years, so you’re really getting your money’s worth.

Looking for more Valentine’s Day gift ideas?

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image credit: Daily Blooms/Fig & Bloom