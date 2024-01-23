14 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Relationship

Valentine’s Day is inching closer, and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st — no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.
Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and pulled together our handy Valentine’s Day shopping guide, including everything from the best place to buy flowers to our top picks of actual gifts for the big day.
Table of contents
- When is Valentine’s Day?
- The best place to buy Valentine’s Day flowers
- Valentine’s Day gift ideas
- Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
- Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him
- Where to buy Valentine’s Day lingerie
- Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas
- Single on Valentine’s Day?
When is Valentine’s Day?
This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Wednesday, February 14, which means you have around three weeks to organise the perfect gift for your significant other.
The best place to buy Valentine’s Day flowers
If you’re looking to keep it simple by gifting your significant other Valentine’s Day flowers, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different options from online florists like LVLY, Fleur Du Luxe, and more — plus, some of them even ship internationally. You can find those over here.
Valentine’s Day gift ideas
We’ve got a little bit of everything from your V-Day classics like chocolate and flowers to naughty treats like lingerie and sex toys. We’ve also thrown in some non-lovey gift ideas (like perfumes and video games) in there too. Happy shopping!
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Dozen Choc-Dipped Strawberries
Unless your lover hates strawberries, these chocolate-coated ones are a deliciously good gift idea!
A Dreamy Pillow
While a pillow might not be your usual V-Day gift, it’s a damn good one if you ask us. Who wouldn’t want a dreamy pillow to send them off to sleep?!
Kayali Vanilla 28 EDP
If your partner loves a fragrance, then a fragrance from Kayali is an excellent gift idea. This particular one is a delicious blend of creamy jasmine, Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazilian tonka, musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.
LVLY Flowers
We know flowers on Valentine’s Day are such a cliche, but these flowers have a twist! LVLY do more than just flowers, you can add treats like chocolates, affirmation cards, wine and candles to your gift to make them stand out. They package it up in one box and deliver it anywhere in Australia. A basic bunch starts at $70 and goes up to around $200 for the more extravagant gift sets and bunches.
FoldUP Movement Mat
Alright, we can personally vouch for this particular present as it’s one of my all-time faves. The FoldUp’s Movement Mat is a dream for anyone obsessed with yoga or Pilates. It’s supportive, easily transported, comfortable and folds up neatly to fit into a backpack. Plus, you can score 10% off using the code ‘PEDESTRIAN10‘ at the checkout. You’re welcome!
Mejuri Tube Medium Hoops
Another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea, jewellery! You honestly can’t go wrong with something as simple as earrings — and these classic hoops from Mejuri are divine.
Chouchou Intimates Harper Bralette & Ruffle Shorties Set
Honestly, there’s no sexier Valentine’s Day gift idea than lingerie. This set, or any set from Chouchou Intimates, will land you in the good books.
Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him
Coffee Thieves Subscription
Fuel your partner’s (or your own) coffee addiction with a subscription to Melbourne-based coffee connoisseurs Thieves. They offer three, six or 12-month coffee memberships that’ll see a bunch of pods delivered directly to your door from $75 a month, including shipping.
INSTAX Square Link Printer
The INSTAX Square Link Printer is a super easy way to turn your iPhone photos into polaroids without having to lug around a camera. They’re also a super sweet gift idea if your Valentine loves capturing memories or is about to set off on a big trip.
Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)
If your Valentine is a big gamer, and they don’t already have a copy of Mortal Kombat 1, then it’s the perfect gift idea.
Australian Whisky Tasting Pack
Does your lover fancy themselves a bit of a whiskey fiend? If you answered yes, then you can’t go past the Australian Whisky Tasting Pack from Liquor Loot. It comes with three delicious drams distilled right here on our shores and some expert tasting notes that true whisky drinkers will enjoy reading about.
adidas Originals Gazelle – Unisex
Giving the gift of fresh kicks is always a surefire way to earn yourself some browny points. Our pick would be the Adidas Gazelles that everybody has been trying to get their hands on.
Ooni Koda 12 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven
Giving your Valentine a pizza oven might seem like a huge gift, but really, it’s a gift for both of you. Imagine all the date night pizzas you could be making?!
Nike Sportswear Men’s T-Shirt
Never underestimate the gift of a good basic tee, and Nike makes some of the best. We’re particularly fond of this vintage-looking one, and it’s only $50! Score!
Where to buy Valentine’s Day lingerie
Keen to gift your S.O. something a little sexier this Valentine’s Day? We’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day lingerie you can buy online that’ll arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. You can find the best lingerie over here.
Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas
And, if you’re looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas, we’ve got you. Seriously, we’ve thought of everything from gifting experiences and gift vouchers to streaming services and hampers.
Single on Valentine’s Day?
Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you don’t get to celebrate or receive gifts! Check out our handy gift guide filled with a bunch of cute things you can give yourself. Plus, our round-up of the best movies and books celebrate being single.
This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.
