9 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Both Thoughtful and Will Arrive on Time

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is easy to forget, especially since it’s right at the beginning of the year and everyone is busy getting back into their routines and still recovering from their long holidays. If you, like us, have forgotten about the day of love, you’ll be looking around for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

The first step is to not panic because even if you don’t have time to get to the shops, you can always buy a gift online. If you don’t think your purchase will arrive on time, then the best thing is a gift that goes directly to the recipient. Think, gift cards, flower delivery, or a subscription service.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, look no further because we’ve rounded up some of the best that are sure to make your lover’s heart flutter.

READ MORE 14 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Kind of Relationship

The best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Australia

Flowers

Image: LVLY

When you think about Valentine’s Day, flowers are sure to be one of the first things that spring to mind. In the lead-up to the big day, hundreds of people flock to their local florists to throw their money at whatever bouquet they can find.

Well, you can do that safely from the comfort of your own home. LVLY allows same-day delivery to metro areas across most states, so long as you order before 5pm that day. Otherwise, if you’re reading this on the day before, you can secure next-day delivery when you order before 2pm.

Experiences

Image: Luxury Escapes

If you’re too late to grab a physical gift, an experience voucher is an incredibly thoughtful idea. From helicopter rides and swimming with sharks to a gourmet cooking lesson, there’s no shortage of companies offering the best experiences possible.

Red Balloon has hundreds of experience for every kind of couple, while Adrenaline has a range of gift voucher options broken down by price.

If you’re based in Sydney or nearby, ClassBento also has a bunch of interesting date ideas, including a glass-blowing class and a pottery and sip date night. But if you’re feeling a little bougie, you can buy a gift voucher from Luxury Escapes and help your sweetheart plan a romantic getaway for both of you to enjoy.

Spa Voucher

Image: Endota

We may only be two months in but it’s already been a long year so a spa voucher would be well-received by just about anyone. Endota is Australia’s largest spa with 100 locations across the country. You can choose a specific treatment (if you know they love a facial) or opt for a Freedom Gift Card between $25-2000 for the recipient to choose a package themselves.

Donations

Image: iStock/FilippoBacci

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there are loads of people doing it incredibly tough right now. So why not a gift in the form of a donation this year? UNICEF offers a range of options here, from vaccine pack donations ($85) to paying to install a water pump for a community in need ($492).

CAREgifts offers a similar thing, where you can support women affected by poverty by donating 50 bars of soap for a community ($26) or sending a girl to school ($79) on behalf of a loved one.

Support refugees with a last-minute gift idea that donates to UNHCR, or maybe make a donation to The Healing Foundation, which is a national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation that offers support to First Nations communities.

WWF also offers symbolic animal adoptions or gift cards that bring funding to the protection of animals and their habitats.

Streaming Services

Image: iStock/Solovyova

If you and your significant other love nothing more than curling up and watching a movie, a streaming subscription gift is a great idea.

New shows like The Sex Lives of College Girls and The White Lotus are currently available on Binge – great if you both love to be up to date with the latest shows. If you both love a good scare, Shudder is home to the freakiest, spookiest movies around the world. For those who prefer more wholesome viewing, a Disney+ subscription is the way to go. Amazon Prime Video also has a huge range of movies and TV shows on offer, and once you’re a member you can enjoy other perks like free shipping on Amazon orders. You can sign up here.

Shopping Gift Cards

Image: iStock/Prostock-Studio

Think gift cards are impersonal? Think again. Plenty of people like them and as far as last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas go, they’re a great option. For maximum flexibility, pick a gift card that’s usable with an online store or for digital media; that way, your recipient can enjoy some leisurely online shopping.

Fashion

THE ICONIC – Men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and wellness.

MATCHES – High profile fashion brands live here.

P.E Nation – Perfect if your partner lives and breathes fitness.

Beauty

Adore Beauty – Skincare, haircare, makeup and more.

Sephora – Give the gift of big name beauty brands.

Other

Vush – Sex toys, lingerie and more for a romantic evening.

Sheet Society – Take them to bed on Australia’s most loved sheets.

Catch – They’ll be spoilt for choice with thousands of products.

Amazon – From beauty and homewares to tech and gaming, there’s something for everyone here.

Book Gift Certificates

Image: iStock/Riska

Books are an extremely popular gifting choice, but what happens if you’re not sure which genre to gift? Or, you’ve run out of time to account for shipping? A book certificate is the answer to all your problems.

Booktopia is home to thousands of enticing genres, so it’s not hard to see why Australians love buying their books from here. Gift certificates start from $20 and go all the way to $300 if you’re feeling extra generous. When they curl up with their nose deep in their next read, they’ll thank you. Dymocks and QBD also offer gift cards if they prefer to go in-store to peruse the aisles of books.

If your partner loves to devour books but never has the time to actually sit and read them, an Audible subscription is a great gift idea. Subscriptions start at $16.45 a month and give them access to thousands of titles.

Monthly Subscriptions

Image: Naked Wines

Gifting a subscription is a great way to ensure your gift keeps on giving long after Valentine’s Day. If your recipient loves beauty and wellness, a Bellabox subscription is guaranteed to be a winner. If a glass of wine at the end of the week is more their style, look no further than a Vinomofo subscription – you’ll earn their adoration for that one. Naked Wines is also a great option as they support local, independent winemakers so it’s like two gifts in one.

If it’s your first Valentine’s together and you’re really unsure of what they might like, Cratejoy has thousands of subscription boxes available that cover all areas of interest.

Travel

Image: iStock/golfcphoto

If you’ve been dreaming of taking a trip together but life has gotten in the way, this is the perfect thing to look forward to. Qantas offers gift vouchers, which is the perfect way to finally give yourself a well-earned rest.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image credit: iStock/hsyncoban