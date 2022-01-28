16 of the Best Valentine’s Day Gift Hampers if You Can’t Settle On Just One Thing

The big day of love is fast approaching — and by fast approaching, we mean it’s in approx. 16 days, folks. So, it’s at this point you should really be thinking about what to get that special someone in your life. Flowers, chocolates, alcohol… yes, the ideas are endless, but if you’re indecisive like me and can’t choose between all the banging options out there, may I suggest these Valentine’s Day gift hampers?

That way, you can combine all the best pressie ideas into one cute box and tie it all up in a neat little bow. How’s that for covering all your bases?

The best Valentine’s Day gift hampers

The perfect Valentine’s night starts with a cheeky cocktail (or five), and with this Mr. Consistent gift pack — that comes with a cosmo mix, a sours mix, a baby pink gin and some cocktail florals — there’ll be plenty to go round.

Buy the Oh Baby Cocktail Pack ($140) here.

Have the feast of a lifetime this V-Day with the help of this stocked-up gourmet hamper. There’s crackers, there’s biscotti, and there’s vino. All you have to do is provide your own perishables like the meat n’ cheese.

Buy the Grand Oz Gift Hamper ($100) here.

Give something to the person you love and help support small businesses at the same time. This basket is perfect for the foodie in your life as it’s filled with amazing produce straight from country producers including, drinking chocolate and sticky balsamic.

Buy The Country Producer ($140) here.

Give the gift of relaxation this Valentine’s Day with this beautiful basket containing a relaxing candle, lavender mist spray, eye mask and bath bomb.

Buy the Relaxation Luxury Gift Set ($64.27) here.

This very special curation of Koko Black chocolate has been thoughtfully paired with Four Pillars’ delicious Pavlova Gin. It’s the most delicious collaboration you could possibly get your hands on.

Buy the Four Pillars Gin & Chocolate Hamper ($199) here.

If your significant other is a dark chocolate lover, then this is their ideal gift. From salty to crunchy and everything in between, there’s so many delicious bites to be had.

Buy the Dark Side Hamper ($99) here.

If your idea of a perfect night is staying in, snuggling, watching movies and chowing down on some solid sweet treats, make this donut dessert box the final thoughtful touch to your epic V-Day movie night.

Buy the Donut Dessert Treat Box ($69) here.

Nibbling on chocolate with a gin and tonic in hand is the perfect date idea for Valentine’s night. This box comes with everything you need, right down to the lime garnish.

Buy the Gin Tasting Gift Hamper ($99) here.

This box includes a bottle of Chandon, all the cheese board essentials you could possibly need, your very own picnic rug, and so much more. All you need to do now is pick a park and bring this ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for an afternoon to remember.

Buy the Valentine’s Luxury Picnic Time Hamper ($219) here.

Five refreshing beers and five fun pairs of socks — a great gift all wrapped up. As far as gift hampers for guys go, this is a great one.

Buy this Valentine’s Beer and Socks Hamper ($129) here.

This box is understated yet extremely special. It has everything you need for a memorable night, from some cheeky bubbly to a heart-shaped choccie bouquet.

Buy the Sparkling Tower of Love Hamper ($129) here.

This basket can take you from day to night, starting with a delicious cup of freshly brewed tea and ending with a bottle of Moet. Plus, the plate is something you can keep forever to remind you of your amazing celebrations.

Buy the Royal Albert Valentine Hamper ($285) here.

Bourbon skincare, a plush robe and sweet treats — you’ll undoubtedly land yourself in his good books for this one.

Buy the Men’s Relax and Indulge Set ($139) here.

This gift hamper has been specially curated for maximum indulgence and relaxation. From luxury skincare, scented candles, vanilla almonds and a pure silk sleep mask, it’s the perfect way to unwind and treat her.

Buy the L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hamper ($169) here.

If you have absolutely no idea what to get him this Valentine’s Day, you can never go wrong with a few beers. Nine craft beers and the snacks to go with them sounds like a good time to us.

Buy the Valentine Beer Hamper ($109.99) here.

Tasmanian soap, hand cream and gourmet fudge — all the best parts of this amazing place are here in this box.

Buy the Tasmanian Valentine’s Day Beauty Gift ($83) here.

There you have it, the best online gift hampers for Valentine’s Day. We suggest ordering them fast, though, just to make sure your goods will arrive by the time V-Day actually rolls around.

If you’re reading this a lil’ late and there’s not mere weeks til’ the big day, but just mere days (or hours), check out this handy last-minute gift guide, so you don’t come home empty-handed.