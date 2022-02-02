Level Up Your Life

Enjoy Love At First Sip With These Valentine’s Day-Themed Cocktails

Image: Greenalls
Whether you’re all loved up or celebrating your singlehood, there’s nothing that goes better in hand than a cocktail or two. With Valentine’s Day creeping closer, you’re going to need some seasonally pink romantic cocktails to impress your beau or toast with your best pals.

Mark the event with an intimate candlelight dinner, a Galentine’s Day movie night with your mates or heck, an awkward first date that’s going to need your fair share of liquid courage if you want to make it to the end.

Here’s our list of Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail recipes — bottom’s up!

Wild Berry Gin & Tonic

A romantic valentine's day cocktail by Greenalls
Image: Greenalls

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Add fresh ice to a glass.
  2. Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin.
  3. Top with Fever-Tree Light Tonic and stir.

The Rainforest Sour

This Rainforest Sour is a beautifully pink Valentine's Day cocktail
Image: Byron Bay Distillery

What you’ll need:

  • 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin
  • 30ml lemon juice
  • 1x healthy bar spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)
  • 10ml Aquafaba
  • A handful of aniseed myrtle leaf

Directions:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.
  2. Garnish with an aniseed myrtle leaf.

Wild Berry Summer Punch

Valentine's day cocktail
Image: Greenall’s

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and cranberry juice to a jug.
  2. Add fresh ice, top with Fever-Tree Soda Water.
  3. Add garnish and stir.

Shiraz Gin Sour

A Valentine's Day cocktail the gents will enjoy
Image supplied

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into balloon glass over ice.
  2. Garnish with dehydrated orange.

Gin Blossom Cocktail

A romantic Valentine's Day cocktail
Image supplied.

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Stir all ingredients over ice (except for garnishes).
  2. Strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon peel and edible flowers.

Classic Whisky Sour

Class whiskey sour
Image: iStock/bhofack2

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Add all your ingredients to the shaker.
  2. If you added egg white, seal the shaker without ice and shake hard for 30 seconds to emulsify the egg white.
  3. Fill shaker to the brim with cubes of ice.
  4. Shake hard for 30 seconds.
  5. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Aviation

A romantic cocktail for two
Image: Greenall’s

What you’ll need:

Directions:

  1. Squeeze 25mls of fresh lemon juice.
  2. Add wet ingredients and ice to your cocktail shaker.
  3. Shake hard and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
  4. Garnish with lemon twist.

