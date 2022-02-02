Enjoy Love At First Sip With These Valentine’s Day-Themed Cocktails

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re all loved up or celebrating your singlehood, there’s nothing that goes better in hand than a cocktail or two. With Valentine’s Day creeping closer, you’re going to need some seasonally pink romantic cocktails to impress your beau or toast with your best pals.

Mark the event with an intimate candlelight dinner, a Galentine’s Day movie night with your mates or heck, an awkward first date that’s going to need your fair share of liquid courage if you want to make it to the end.

Here’s our list of Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail recipes — bottom’s up!

Wild Berry Gin & Tonic

What you’ll need:

Directions:

Add fresh ice to a glass. Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin. Top with Fever-Tree Light Tonic and stir.

The Rainforest Sour

What you’ll need:

60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin

30ml lemon juice

1x healthy bar spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)

10ml Aquafaba

A handful of aniseed myrtle leaf

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with an aniseed myrtle leaf.

Wild Berry Summer Punch

What you’ll need:

Directions:

Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and cranberry juice to a jug. Add fresh ice, top with Fever-Tree Soda Water. Add garnish and stir.

Shiraz Gin Sour

What you’ll need:

Directions:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into balloon glass over ice. Garnish with dehydrated orange.

Gin Blossom Cocktail

What you’ll need:

Directions:

Stir all ingredients over ice (except for garnishes). Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel and edible flowers.

Classic Whisky Sour

What you’ll need:

60ml Starward Single Barrel Malt Australian Whisky

30ml lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

15ml sugar syrup (2 part sugar: 1 part water) (optional)

1 egg white

Lemon peel

Ice cubes

Directions:

Add all your ingredients to the shaker. If you added egg white, seal the shaker without ice and shake hard for 30 seconds to emulsify the egg white. Fill shaker to the brim with cubes of ice. Shake hard for 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Aviation

What you’ll need:

Directions: