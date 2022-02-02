Enjoy Love At First Sip With These Valentine’s Day-Themed Cocktails

Whether you’re all loved up or celebrating your singlehood, there’s nothing that goes better in hand than a cocktail or two. With Valentine’s Day creeping closer, you’re going to need some seasonally pink romantic cocktails to impress your beau or toast with your best pals.
Mark the event with an intimate candlelight dinner, a Galentine’s Day movie night with your mates or heck, an awkward first date that’s going to need your fair share of liquid courage if you want to make it to the end.
Here’s our list of Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail recipes — bottom’s up!
Wild Berry Gin & Tonic
What you’ll need:
Directions:
- Add fresh ice to a glass.
- Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin.
- Top with Fever-Tree Light Tonic and stir.
The Rainforest Sour
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin
- 30ml lemon juice
- 1x healthy bar spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)
- 10ml Aquafaba
- A handful of aniseed myrtle leaf
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with an aniseed myrtle leaf.
Wild Berry Summer Punch
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin
- 1 ½ cups cranberry juice
- 200ml Fever-Tree Soda Water
- (Optional) A sprig of basil leaves
Directions:
- Add Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and cranberry juice to a jug.
- Add fresh ice, top with Fever-Tree Soda Water.
- Add garnish and stir.
Shiraz Gin Sour
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Australian Distilling Co. Shiraz Gin
- 30ml lemon juice
- 30ml sugar syrup
- One egg white
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into balloon glass over ice.
- Garnish with dehydrated orange.
Gin Blossom Cocktail
What you’ll need:
- 30mL Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin
- 30mL bianco vermouth
- 20mL peach schnapps
- Dash of orange bitters
- Ice
- Lemon peel and edible flowers to garnish
Directions:
- Stir all ingredients over ice (except for garnishes).
- Strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lemon peel and edible flowers.
Classic Whisky Sour
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Starward Single Barrel Malt Australian Whisky
- 30ml lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
- 15ml sugar syrup (2 part sugar: 1 part water) (optional)
- 1 egg white
- Lemon peel
- Ice cubes
Directions:
- Add all your ingredients to the shaker.
- If you added egg white, seal the shaker without ice and shake hard for 30 seconds to emulsify the egg white.
- Fill shaker to the brim with cubes of ice.
- Shake hard for 30 seconds.
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Aviation
What you’ll need:
- 45ml Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin
- 5ml sugar syrup
- 5ml Maraschino
- 5ml Creme de Violette
- 1x lemon
Directions:
- Squeeze 25mls of fresh lemon juice.
- Add wet ingredients and ice to your cocktail shaker.
- Shake hard and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with lemon twist.
