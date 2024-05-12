The Fastest NBN 1000 Plans You Can Find After the Speed Boost

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN Co has recently boosted speeds for NBN 1000 plans on its network. The speed boost kicked in on May 1, and we’re already starting to see the benefits from internet providers.

Optus was among the first to report improved typical evening speeds, and was briefly the fastest NBN 1000 provider on the market. But in the past week, Swoop and Superloop have come from behind to take the lead, leaving Optus in a still-respectable third place.

Optus’ typical evening download speed for its NBN 1000 plan is now an impressive 780Mbps, priced at $119 per month. Compare this to fourth-place Telstra’s 700Mbps for $170 per month, and the Optus plan is a noticeable step up for a much cheaper monthly bill.

Superloop is reporting 811Mbps. Its plan is $99 per month for the first six months, then $109 after the introductory deal ends. This makes its NBN 1000 typical speeds faster than Optus, with a lower price tag to boot.

Swoop takes first place with blistering 975Mbps typical even speeds, but you’ll pay more in the long term. While its NBN 1000 plan starts at $99 per month, it jumps up to $139 per month after six months.

We’re likely to see more providers report faster speeds for their top-tier plans as time goes by.

For now, here are some of the fastest NBN 1000 plans on the market right now, ranked by typical evening download speeds:

If these NBN 1000 plans are a bit too expensive, you can always drop down one speed tier to NBN 250 and still be the envy of your friends and coworkers.

These are some of the fastest NBN 250 plans on the market, ranked by speed:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website

