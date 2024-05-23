Treat Yourself to the Cheapest NBN 250 Plans Available

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 250 is an ideal internet plan for households that do a lot of streaming, gaming and downloading. It’s fast enough for up to four people to stream TV and movies in 4K, and play online games on multiple devices at the same time, with minimal congestion.

Keep in mind that these plans only work if you have a connection that is Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC), otherwise you won’t be able to achieve the maximum speeds offered by the plan. Make sure you check your connection before signing up.

Here are the cheapest NBN 250 plans available in Australia right now.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans currently available

At the time of writing, Spintel has the cheapest plan available for $75 per month for the first six months of your contract. After the introductory period ends, it’ll go back up to $85.95 per month, which makes this the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plan. Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which isn’t too bad considering it’s the cheapest available.

Next up is Exetel’s NBN 250 plan. With typical evening speeds of 220Mbps, it’s a bit faster than Spintel, but if you’re sticking to a budget, it is the next best option. The introductory offer from Superloop is $83.99 per month for the first six months, then $98.99 per month thereafter. What Exetel does have going for it is that you get five free daily speed boosts per month, which boosts your speed up to 500Mbps.

Swoop currently has the cheapest congestion-free NBN 250 plan, with typical evening speeds at 250Mbps. This is great for the first six months as you’ll only be paying $84 per month when you use the code SUMMER35. But after that, you’ll be paying an extra $35 per month — which is a grand total of $119. This is a pretty steep price increase, even if you’re set on having the full 250 Mbps download speed.

On the other hand, the next cheapest NBN 250 plan with congestion-free evening speeds of 250Mbps after the introductory period is Southern Phone’s. It starts out as $85 per month for the first six months, and once that introductory period ends it goes up to $95 per month. With reported evening speeds of 250Mbps, this makes Southern Phone’s plan the cheapest full-price plan with congestion-free download speeds.

No matter which NBN 250 plan you’re eyeing up, the good news is that none of them have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to switch if a better deal comes up or if you need to change to a different speed tier.

