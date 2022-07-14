The 5 Best NBN Deals You Can Get Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Choosing a new NBN plan isn’t always easy. There are so many providers, offering what often seem to be similar plans. But if you’re looking for a simple starting point, we’ve picked out five of the best options to help.

We’ve selected one plan on each of the main speed tiers, considering price, typical evening speeds, and extras. Here are our picks.

The best NBN plans available right now

The best NBN 25 options

Tangerine is our pick for the best NBN 25 plan by virtue of having one of the cheapest offers around. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and $59.90 per month thereafter. This plan also has a two-week trial. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, you can leave and get a refund on your plan fees. Tangerine’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so you’re always able to swap providers after your initial discount runs out.

The best NBN 50 options

Our current NBN 50 recommendation comes from Exetel, where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. In addition to typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, Exetel lets customers on its NBN 50 plan speed boost to NBN 100 up to five days per billing month. That could be super helpful for days for anyone who downloads large files from time to time, but doesn’t want to spring for a more expensive plan. If you don’t use all five speed boost days in a month, you can bank up to 30. The speed boost is currently only available to customers on FTTN, FTTP, and HFC tech types.

The best NBN 100 options

SpinTel is hard to beat when it comes to NBN 100 plans. You get what’s ostensibly a congestion-free plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps for $69 per month. This pricing lasts for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $84.95. Even at the full rate, that’s still cheaper than other plans with 100Mbps typical evening speed.

The best NBN 250 options

MyRepublic is currently our favourite provider when it comes to NBN 250 plans, mostly due to price. You’re looking at $89 per month for your first six months, and $99 per month thereafter. Even if you exclude the discount, that’s cheaper than some NBN 100 plans for twice as much speed during peak hours. NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC addresses.

The best NBN 1000 options

MyRepublic is again our top pick for NBN 1000 plans. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $109 per month thereafter. Most NBN 1000 plans sell for between $140 and $160 per month, so MyRepublic represents a good saving. NBN 1000 options are available to all FTTP addresses and 95% of HFC addresses.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.