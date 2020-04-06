The Best Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Image: iStock

If you’re thinking about changing NBN plan right now, you’ll want to go for a contract-free plan. Why commit to a two-year term when it can be hard to tell what tomorrow will look like? Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding almost everything, any NBN plan you commit to should be as flexible as possible.

Thankfully, many providers are offering no-contract plans now. Open-ended options where you can leave whenever you want, for whatever reason.

Modem purchases are optional on many ISPs, but some force you to buy a model they range. To make it a bit easier, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get stung by any other upfront fees.

Here are some of our favourite no-contract NBN plans with no setup fees:

NBN 50 plans with no-contract and at least 500GB

In many cases, you can nab yourself a contract-free NBN 50 plan for less than $70 per month. Some premium providers charge extra, but you have cheaper options too.

Some of this is thanks to promotional pricing. For example, Tangerine will cut $10 from your bill for your first six months. This means you can get an unlimited NBN 50 plan for $59.90 per month, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. And since the plan is contract-free, you always have the option of leaving after your discount ends.

If you’d prefer a plan free from timed promotional pricing, you could consider SpinTel. $64.95 per month will get you an unlimited data NBN 50 plan, which works out to be cheaper than Tangerine’s plan after the discount expires.

NBN 100 plans with no-contract and at least 500GB

NBN 100 plans have become more expensive as of late, but there are still cheaper options around. Tangerine is once again your cheapest option, offering an unlimited data NBN 100 plan at $74.90 per month. After your first six months are up, you’ll pay $89.90 per month.

MATE is next up, at $79 per month with unlimited data. If you bundle your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan, you can save $10 per month off your total bill. MATE's mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

If you don’t need unlimited data, Superloop has a 500GB plan for $79.95 per month. Considering Superloop reports some of the fastest typical evening speeds of any provider, that’s not a bad deal.

