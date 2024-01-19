Oscars 2024: When Are the Academy Awards and Who Is Nominated?

Awards season is upon us. A bunch of critically acclaimed movies are on our cinema screens and glammed-up celebrities are on red carpets. But when is the awards ceremony to end them all happening? I’m talking, of course, about the 2024 Oscars, which is where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out their golden statuettes to the top films of the year.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 Academy Awards.

When are the Oscars in 2024?

Image: Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

2024 marks the 96th year of the Academy Awards which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10 in the U.S., which translates to Monday, March 11 for us in Australia. Things usually kick off around 11:00 am AEDT and, as always, the ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last year the ceremony was broadcast on Channel 7 and its streaming app 7Plus in Australia, so we will keep you posted on whether that remains the same this year.

Some cinemas also hold special screenings of the Academy Awards that you can attend in person so check your local theatre to see if they’re holding any events.

Who is hosting?

This year’s host will be comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who is back for a fourth round of hosting the major film awards.

Who is nominated?

Apple TV Killers of the Flower Moon

Nominations for the 2024 Oscars haven’t been announced yet so it’s unclear who will be in contention for an Academy Award (although previous awards ceremonies may give you an idea).

Nominations are set to be announced on January 24 at 12:30 am AEDT.

Top names circulating right now are Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro, but we’re also firm supporters of the Zac Efron Oscar campaign for The Iron Claw. Watch this space!

2024 marks the first year that the Academy’s new eligibility guidelines for Best Picture comes into play, in an attempt for more diverse and inclusive films to be nominated. Essentially, Best Picture hopefuls must fulfil at least two of four categories, those being the film has diversity in its leading characters, diversity in the production crew who worked on the film, paid training opportunities for those in underrepresented groups on the film or senior executives from underrepresented groups working on the marketing, publicity and distribution of the film.

We’ll see whether these new guidelines impact the nominations on January 24.

Stay tuned to this post as we’ll be updating it with more information about the 2024 Oscars as it’s announced.

Lead Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images