AACTA Awards 2024: Everything to Know About Australia’s Celebration of Screen Excellence

Those of you who are dutifully following along with awards season 2024 will know that the next event in the Aussie calendar is the AACTA Awards. The AACTAs (Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts) are broadly known as Australia’s answer to the Oscars, and they celebrate Aussie screen excellence across feature film, documentary, short film, television, online, visual effects and animation.

If you’re interested in hearing all there is to know about this award ceremony, here is your guide.

When are the 2024 AACTA Awards?

This year, the 2024 AACTA Awards Ceremony is slated for Saturday, February 10, and the Industry Awards will be a couple of days earlier on Thursday, February 8.

Where to watch the Australian film awards ceremony

For those looking to watch the AACTA Awards play out live, you can do so on February 10 via Channel 10 from 7:00 pm. Alternatively, you can also tune in on February 11 from 7:30 pm on BINGE and Foxtel On-Demand.

What are the AACTA nominations for 2024?

Now, onto some of the more exciting bits. The nominations for the AACTA awards have (obviously) been announced, so here are the key names and titles that have received a nod this year.

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Kate Box, Erotic Stories

Aisha Dee, Safe Home

Bojana Novakovic, Love Me

Teresa Palmer, The Clearing

Anna Torv, The Newsreader

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Tim Draxl, In Our Blood

Travis Fimmel, Black Snow

Joel Lago, Erotic Stories

Sam Reid, The Newsreader

Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002

Hugo Weaving, Love Me

AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy

Celeste Barber, Wellmania

Kate Box, Deadloch

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts

Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk

Nina Oyama, Deadloch

Helen Thomson, Colin From Accounts

Julia Zemiro, Fisk

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Colin From Accounts – Episode 3: Trent O’Donnell

Colin From Accounts – Episode 6: Matthew Moore

Deadloch – Episode 1: Ben Chessell

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1: Glendyn Ivin

The Newsreader – Episode 4: Emma Freeman

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Alone Australia

Gogglebox Australia

Kitchen Cabinet

Old People’s Home for Teenagers

Take 5 with Zan Rowe

Who The Bloody Hell Are We?

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites

Gardening Australia

Grand Designs Australia

Love it or List It Australia

Selling Houses Australia

The Great Australian Bake Off

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

FBOY Island Australia

Hunted Australia

MasterChef Australia

Real Housewives of Sydney

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program

Matildas: The World at Our Feet

Ningaloo Nyinggulu

The Australian Wars

War on Waste

Who Do You Think You Are?

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Bay Of Fires

Black Snow

Bump

Erotic Stories

Love Me

The Newsreader

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Bad Behaviour

In Our Blood

Safe Home

The Clearing

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

While The Men Are Away

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series

Colin From Accounts

Deadloch

Fisk

Gold Diggers

Upright

Utopia

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Film

Barbie

Mean Girls

Saltburn

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wonka

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite TV Series

Ginny & Georgia

My Life with the Walter Boys

Outer Banks

The Kardashians

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Young Sheldon

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actress

Jenna Ortega

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Millie Bobby Brown

Sydney Sweeney

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actor

Adam Sandler

Chris Hemsworth

Jacob Elordi

Ryan Gosling

Timothée Chalamet

Vin Diesel

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Media Personality

Abbie Chatfield

Chloe Hayden

Em Rusciano

Jimmy Rees

Shameless Podcast

Sophie Monk

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Sporting Moment

AFL: Carlton reach the finals

AFL: Grand Final Collingwood vs Brisbane

F1: Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1

Netball: Australian Diamonds win Netball World Cup

NRL: Grand Final Panthers vs Broncos

Soccer: Matilda’s World Cup run

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Digital Creator

Anna Paul @anna..paull

Bridey Drake @brideydrake

Georgia Productions @georgia

Indy Clinton @indyclinton

Kat Clark and family @katclark

Luke and Sassy Scott @lukeandsassyscott

Maddy MacRae @maddy_macrae_

Sofia Ligeros @sofialigeros

Who we’re looking forward to seeing on the AACTA red carpet

As always, we’re excited to see many of our favourite Aussie performers in one place for the AACTAs Award ceremony. Names like Hannah Gadsby, Aisha Dee, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Annabel Crabb, Adam Liaw and Abbie Chatfield line the nomination lists, so we can hope to see some such celebs on the red carpet for the big day.

However, the most exciting red carpet appearance for the 2024 AACTA Awards is easily Margot Robbie, who is attending to receive the Trailblazer Award for the year.

Who’s hosting this year?

Both the industry awards and the classic AACTA Awards ceremonies have had their hosts announced, and the names are rather huge.

Rebel Wilson and Harry Connick Jr will be stepping onto the stage, with Wilson hosting the AACTAs and Connick Jr joining for the industry awards on February 8.

Where will the 13th AACTA Awards be held?

The 2024 AACTAs will be held in the Gold Coast at Home of the Arts (HOTA) – which will be pretty lovely for Margot Robbie as it’s her hometown.

Lead Image Credit: AACTA Instagram/SBS/Warner Bros