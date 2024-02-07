AACTA Awards 2024: Everything to Know About Australia’s Celebration of Screen Excellence

Those of you who are dutifully following along with awards season 2024 will know that the next event in the Aussie calendar is the AACTA Awards. The AACTAs (Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts) are broadly known as Australia’s answer to the Oscars, and they celebrate Aussie screen excellence across feature film, documentary, short film, television, online, visual effects and animation.
If you’re interested in hearing all there is to know about this award ceremony, here is your guide.
When are the 2024 AACTA Awards?
This year, the 2024 AACTA Awards Ceremony is slated for Saturday, February 10, and the Industry Awards will be a couple of days earlier on Thursday, February 8.
Where to watch the Australian film awards ceremony
For those looking to watch the AACTA Awards play out live, you can do so on February 10 via Channel 10 from 7:00 pm. Alternatively, you can also tune in on February 11 from 7:30 pm on BINGE and Foxtel On-Demand.
What are the AACTA nominations for 2024?
Now, onto some of the more exciting bits. The nominations for the AACTA awards have (obviously) been announced, so here are the key names and titles that have received a nod this year.
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Kate Box, Erotic Stories
- Aisha Dee, Safe Home
- Bojana Novakovic, Love Me
- Teresa Palmer, The Clearing
- Anna Torv, The Newsreader
- Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Tim Draxl, In Our Blood
- Travis Fimmel, Black Snow
- Joel Lago, Erotic Stories
- Sam Reid, The Newsreader
- Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002
- Hugo Weaving, Love Me
AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy
- Celeste Barber, Wellmania
- Kate Box, Deadloch
- Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts
- Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts
- Kitty Flanagan, Fisk
- Nina Oyama, Deadloch
- Helen Thomson, Colin From Accounts
- Julia Zemiro, Fisk
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 3: Trent O’Donnell
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 6: Matthew Moore
- Deadloch – Episode 1: Ben Chessell
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1: Glendyn Ivin
- The Newsreader – Episode 4: Emma Freeman
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
- Alone Australia
- Gogglebox Australia
- Kitchen Cabinet
- Old People’s Home for Teenagers
- Take 5 with Zan Rowe
- Who The Bloody Hell Are We?
AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program
- Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites
- Gardening Australia
- Grand Designs Australia
- Love it or List It Australia
- Selling Houses Australia
- The Great Australian Bake Off
AACTA Award for Best Reality Program
- Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains
- FBOY Island Australia
- Hunted Australia
- MasterChef Australia
- Real Housewives of Sydney
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under
AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet
- Ningaloo Nyinggulu
- The Australian Wars
- War on Waste
- Who Do You Think You Are?
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
- Bay Of Fires
- Black Snow
- Bump
- Erotic Stories
- Love Me
- The Newsreader
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
- Bad Behaviour
- In Our Blood
- Safe Home
- The Clearing
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
- While The Men Are Away
AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series
- Colin From Accounts
- Deadloch
- Fisk
- Gold Diggers
- Upright
- Utopia
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Film
- Barbie
- Mean Girls
- Saltburn
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Wonka
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite TV Series
- Ginny & Georgia
- My Life with the Walter Boys
- Outer Banks
- The Kardashians
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Young Sheldon
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actress
- Jenna Ortega
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Margot Robbie
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Sydney Sweeney
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actor
- Adam Sandler
- Chris Hemsworth
- Jacob Elordi
- Ryan Gosling
- Timothée Chalamet
- Vin Diesel
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Media Personality
- Abbie Chatfield
- Chloe Hayden
- Em Rusciano
- Jimmy Rees
- Shameless Podcast
- Sophie Monk
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Sporting Moment
- AFL: Carlton reach the finals
- AFL: Grand Final Collingwood vs Brisbane
- F1: Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1
- Netball: Australian Diamonds win Netball World Cup
- NRL: Grand Final Panthers vs Broncos
- Soccer: Matilda’s World Cup run
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Digital Creator
- Anna Paul @anna..paull
- Bridey Drake @brideydrake
- Georgia Productions @georgia
- Indy Clinton @indyclinton
- Kat Clark and family @katclark
- Luke and Sassy Scott @lukeandsassyscott
- Maddy MacRae @maddy_macrae_
- Sofia Ligeros @sofialigeros
Who we’re looking forward to seeing on the AACTA red carpet
As always, we’re excited to see many of our favourite Aussie performers in one place for the AACTAs Award ceremony. Names like Hannah Gadsby, Aisha Dee, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Annabel Crabb, Adam Liaw and Abbie Chatfield line the nomination lists, so we can hope to see some such celebs on the red carpet for the big day.
However, the most exciting red carpet appearance for the 2024 AACTA Awards is easily Margot Robbie, who is attending to receive the Trailblazer Award for the year.
Who’s hosting this year?
Both the industry awards and the classic AACTA Awards ceremonies have had their hosts announced, and the names are rather huge.
Rebel Wilson and Harry Connick Jr will be stepping onto the stage, with Wilson hosting the AACTAs and Connick Jr joining for the industry awards on February 8.
Where will the 13th AACTA Awards be held?
The 2024 AACTAs will be held in the Gold Coast at Home of the Arts (HOTA) – which will be pretty lovely for Margot Robbie as it’s her hometown.
Lead Image Credit: AACTA Instagram/SBS/Warner Bros
