Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations and the Snubs We’re Reeling Over

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies is approaching. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscar nominations today (January 24), and there are a number of surprises and snubs across the board. If you’re keen to tune in to the Oscars this year, we have a full list of the nominees for you so you can start predicting the winners.
Table of contents
- Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
- Best Picture Nominees
- Best Director
- Best Actress
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best International Feature
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Documentary Feature
- Best Cinematography
- Best Editing
- Best Costume Design
- Best Hair and Makeup
- Best Sound
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Original Song
- Best Live Action Short
- Best Animated Short
- Best Documentary Short
- Here are our 2024 Oscar Predictions
- Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?
- Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees
Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
Best Picture Nominees
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
- Samy Burch, May December
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best International Feature
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Hair and Makeup
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
- “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Here are our 2024 Oscar Predictions
The Oscar winners are never certain until that envelope is read out on stage (and sometimes not even then!), but there are odds that are in certain movies’ favour.
Given all the other awards it’s won thus far, Oppenheimer looks to be the favourite to pick up Best Picture this year, and Christopher Nolan is expected to pick up Best Director.
In the acting categories, it’s a tight race for lead star between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti. Supporting Actress seems like a lock for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, having swept the category at other awards shows, while Robert Downey Jr. is the favourite for Best Supporting Actor (although, wouldn’t it be fun if Ryan Gosling won for playing Ken?).
The question also remains whether recent Grammy Award winners Billie Eilish and Finneas can take home the Best Original Song Oscar for their Barbie tune ‘What Was I Made For?'(which would make them two-time winners!)
Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?
To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer is leading the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with recent AACTA award-winner Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (we’re still shook), but the film managed to land eight nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.
We’re also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December), and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!
Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees
If you’re itching to catch up on all the Oscar buzz-worthy films that were highlighted in the 2024 nominations we’ve listed where you can find them below. As for where to watch the Oscars themselves, we’ve compiled the details for that in a separate article.
Netflix
- Maestro
- Rustin
- Nyad
- Society of the Snow
- Nimona
- American Symphony
Watch on Netflix now.
Binge
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Watch on Binge now.
Apple TV+
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Watch on Apple TV+ now.
Disney+
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Elemental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Creator
- Flamin Hot
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Watch on Disney+.
Prime Video
- American Fiction (from Feb 27)
Watch on Prime Video.
Digital Rental services
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Barbie
- Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- The Holdovers
- Napoleon
In Cinemas
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Poor Things
- May December
- The Colour Purple
- The Boy and the Heron
- Godzilla Minus One
Get binging because the 2024 Academy Awards are coming up on March 11.
Lead Image Credit: iStock/Universal/Paramount
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.