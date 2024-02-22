Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations and the Snubs We’re Reeling Over

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies is approaching. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscar nominations today (January 24), and there are a number of surprises and snubs across the board. If you’re keen to tune in to the Oscars this year, we have a full list of the nominees for you so you can start predicting the winners.

Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees

Best Picture Nominees

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best International Feature

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Hair and Makeup

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Here are our 2024 Oscar Predictions

The Oscar winners are never certain until that envelope is read out on stage (and sometimes not even then!), but there are odds that are in certain movies’ favour.

Given all the other awards it’s won thus far, Oppenheimer looks to be the favourite to pick up Best Picture this year, and Christopher Nolan is expected to pick up Best Director.

In the acting categories, it’s a tight race for lead star between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti. Supporting Actress seems like a lock for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, having swept the category at other awards shows, while Robert Downey Jr. is the favourite for Best Supporting Actor (although, wouldn’t it be fun if Ryan Gosling won for playing Ken?).

The question also remains whether recent Grammy Award winners Billie Eilish and Finneas can take home the Best Original Song Oscar for their Barbie tune ‘What Was I Made For?'(which would make them two-time winners!)

Who got snubbed in the Academy Award nominations?

To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer is leading the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with recent AACTA award-winner Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (we’re still shook), but the film managed to land eight nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.

We’re also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December), and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!

Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees

If you’re itching to catch up on all the Oscar buzz-worthy films that were highlighted in the 2024 nominations we’ve listed where you can find them below. As for where to watch the Oscars themselves, we’ve compiled the details for that in a separate article.

Netflix

Maestro

Rustin

Nyad

Society of the Snow

Nimona

American Symphony

Watch on Netflix now.

Binge

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Watch on Binge now.

Apple TV+

Killers of the Flower Moon

Watch on Apple TV+ now.

Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Elemental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Creator

Flamin Hot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Watch on Disney+.

Prime Video

American Fiction (from Feb 27)

Watch on Prime Video.

Digital Rental services

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Barbie

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

The Holdovers

Napoleon

In Cinemas

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Poor Things

May December

The Colour Purple

The Boy and the Heron

Godzilla Minus One

Get binging because the 2024 Academy Awards are coming up on March 11.

