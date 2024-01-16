All the Emmy Award Winners From This Year and Where to Watch Them

The 2023 Emmy Awards have happened, and statues have been handed out to the top stars and shows on television these days. Plenty of crowd favourites took home gold, and if you want to catch up on their award-winning performances, we’ve included both the winners and where you can watch their respective series in Australia below.
A quick reminder that although the Emmys took place in January 2024, they are still considered the 2023 Emmys, but were delayed out of the usual September slot last year due to the Hollywood guild strikes.
2023 Emmy Award winners
- Best Comedy Series – The Bear
- Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edeberi, The Bear
- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Evan Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Best Drama Series – Succession
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook, Succession
- Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Writing for a Drama Series – Jesse Armstrong, Succession
- Directing for a Drama Series – Mark Mylod, Succession
- Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Beef
- Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology of TV Movie – Ali Wong, Beef
- Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Steven Yeun, Beef
- Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
- Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Writing for a Limited, Anthology Series of TV Movie – Lee Sung Jin, Beef
- Directing for a Limited, Anthology Series or TV Movie – Lee Sung Jin, Beef
- Directing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Writing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Best Scripted Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Writing for a Scripted Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Best Talk Series – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Reality Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Live Variety Special – Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
- 2023 Governor’s Award – GLAAD
You can find a list of the Creative Arts Emmy Award winners here.
Where to watch all the 2023 Emmy Award-winning shows
With so many streaming services these days, it can be hard to keep up with all the top TV series. Here’s where you can stream the shows that have won Emmy awards in Australia.
- Netflix: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Beef
- Disney+: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
- Binge: Succession, The White Lotus, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Stan: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Apple TV+: Blackbird
If you want to catch up on the Emmy awards show itself, we have a guide on how to do that here.
Lead Image Credit: Evan Agostini for Getty Images/HBO/Netflix
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.