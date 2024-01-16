All the Emmy Award Winners From This Year and Where to Watch Them

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The 2023 Emmy Awards have happened, and statues have been handed out to the top stars and shows on television these days. Plenty of crowd favourites took home gold, and if you want to catch up on their award-winning performances, we’ve included both the winners and where you can watch their respective series in Australia below.

A quick reminder that although the Emmys took place in January 2024, they are still considered the 2023 Emmys, but were delayed out of the usual September slot last year due to the Hollywood guild strikes.

2023 Emmy Award winners

2024 Emmy winners where to watch. Disney/FX

Best Comedy Series – The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edeberi, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Evan Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Drama Series – Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook, Succession

Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Writing for a Drama Series – Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Directing for a Drama Series – Mark Mylod, Succession

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology of TV Movie – Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Steven Yeun, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie – Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Writing for a Limited, Anthology Series of TV Movie – Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Directing for a Limited, Anthology Series or TV Movie – Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Directing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer, The Bear

Writing for a Comedy Series – Christopher Storer, The Bear

Best Scripted Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Writing for a Scripted Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Talk Series – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Reality Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Live Variety Special – Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

2023 Governor’s Award – GLAAD

You can find a list of the Creative Arts Emmy Award winners here.

Where to watch all the 2023 Emmy Award-winning shows

Image: HBO/Binge

With so many streaming services these days, it can be hard to keep up with all the top TV series. Here’s where you can stream the shows that have won Emmy awards in Australia.

Netflix: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Beef

Disney+: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Binge: Succession, The White Lotus, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Stan: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Apple TV+: Blackbird

If you want to catch up on the Emmy awards show itself, we have a guide on how to do that here.

Lead Image Credit: Evan Agostini for Getty Images/HBO/Netflix