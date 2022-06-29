These Are the Fastest NBN Providers in Australia, if You’re After a Speedy Connection

The ACCC this month released its latest report on real-world NBN performance, which sees smaller provider Exetel retain the top spot.

In the 17th Measuring Broadband Australia report, Exetel customers were found to get 102.4% of their plans’ maximum speeds during busy hours (between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm). Optus was just a little behind with speeds of 99.6%, trailed by Launtel at 98.4%.

This puts Exetel in front of the eleven other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, iiNet, iPrimus, Launtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 95.8% 98.7% 94.8% Dodo 98.4% 100.2% 97.1% Exetel 103.4% 104.6% 102.4% iiNet 95.7% 99.9% 94.8% iPrimus 98.4% 100.2% 97.1% Launtel 100.2% 101.8% 98.7% MyRepublic 92.5% 95.2% 84.4% Optus 100.7% 103.4% 99.6% Superloop 95.6% 98.4% 94.3% Telstra 99.3% 103.1% 98.1% TPG 98.9% 102.1% 97.9% Vodafone 96.6% 99.6% 95.1%

This Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,267 connections during a month-long testing period in December last year. All but 39 of the households that contributed to the report have a connection with one of the 12 providers featured. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Dodo currently has the most affordable NBN 100 plans from any provider featured in the speed report, thanks to an End Of Financial Year deal. You’re looking at $63.90 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter. This offer ends after June 30, however. Dodo customers in NSW and Victoria can save a further $10 per month by bundling in their gas and electricity.

MyRepublic is up next, and could be a little cheaper in the long run. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, but only $79 per month after. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN plans.

Winner Exetel is a bit more expensive, at $69.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop’s pricing is identical, which isn’t too surprising, given Exetel is part of the Superloop family.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Dodo is once again up first, at $53.90 per month for your first six months and $75 per month after. You can also shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity – at least if you’re in NSW or Victoria. This offer only runs until June 30, however.

Superloop is your next cheapest option from providers featured in ACCC report. You’ll pay $53.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Chart-topper Exetel’s pricing is almost identical: you’re looking at $54.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter. That only ends up being a $6 difference over your first half-year.

