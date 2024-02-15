Australia’s Fastest NBN 100 Plan vs the Cheapest: Which Comes Out on Top?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that NBN 100 is the most popular speed tier, but not all providers are born equal. If you’re looking to change up your home internet setup without changing to a faster option like NBN 250 or a cheaper one like NBN 50, it may be worth digging into the details.

To start with, let’s take a quick look at the cheapest NBN 100 plan in Australia this month.

As you can see, the cheapest plan on the menu is the Tangerine Speedy NBN plan.

This plan comes with unlimited data, typical download speeds of 95Mbps and typical upload speeds of 17Mbps. It would ordinarily cost you $84.90 per month, but if you sign up before February 29, 2024, then you can get it for $64.90 per month for the first six months instead.

After that honeymoon period, you’ll be bumped up to the regular rate. Fortunately, this is a no-contract plan, so you can always shop around and look for a better deal.

Of course, price isn’t always the number one priority. Maybe you’ve got that need for (internet) speed. If that’s the case, then take a look at the widget below for a round-up of the fastest NBN 100 plan in Australia this month.

If we’re playing favourites, you can’t go past the Dodo nbn100 Unlimited plan.

This no-contract plan comes with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps. Ordinarily, it’ll cost you $85 per month. Sign up using the widget below before 27 February 2024, and you’ll save $17.50 per month for the first six months.

As with other Dodo plans, you can also save an extra $10 per month if you’re based in NSW or Victoria and already using the company as either a gas or electricity provider.

All told the difference between the fastest NBN 100 internet plan and the cheapest one works out to be around 10 cents per month. However, Dodo comes out ahead if you can take full advantage of its bundling discount, which will bring the regular price of its NBN 100 plan down to $75 per month.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: Verizon