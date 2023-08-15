New Movies 2023: 50 Films You Don’t Want to Miss

It’s hard to believe we’re over halfway through the year. Perhaps the only thing that can soften that blow is the fact that the remainder of 2023 has a lot of excellent movies in store.

We have awards hopefuls, highly-anticipated sequels, and a whole batch of new superhero films coming our way. Here are some of the major ones you should keep an eye out for.

Haunted Mansion

Anyone who has been to Disneyland will be familiar with the infamous Haunted Mansion ride. A movie has already been made about the ghostly adventure, but Disney is trying its hand again at adapting its theme park rides into popular movies and this time the story stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Hadish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy and Jamie Lee Curtis – just to name a few.

Australian movie release date: August 31

Theater Camp

Theater Camp goes out to all the drama kids and adults in the audience. The movie follows a group of eccentric staff members at a New York theater camp who must band together to keep the camp afloat.

Australian movie release date: September 7

Blue Beetle

A new DC superhero makes his way into the spotlight in Blue Beetle, which sees a young man Jaime Reyes come into possession of an ancient alien relic known as the Scarab, which gifts him with a powerful exoskeleton with unpredictable powers.

Australian movie release date: September 14

The Creator

An intriguing new sci-fi from the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator is set amidst a futuristic war between humans and artificial intelligence (hmm, relevant). John David Washington stars as an ex-Special Forces agent who is recruited to hunt down and kill the creator of the AI.

Australian movie release date: September 28

Dumb Money

If you remember the internet sensation that gripped the world in 2021 when a group of everyday people decided to get rich by sending GameStop stock skyward, you’ll want to check out Dumb Money.

The movie is just one of a few adaptations tackling the famous short squeeze event with this one based on the book, The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich. It features a massive cast that includes Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and Dane DeHaan.

Australian movie release date: October 5

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, received rave reviews at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The movie features Scorsese’s frequent collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and takes place in the 1920s when the FBI decides to investigate the murders of a number of Native Americans in Osage County.

Australian movie release date: October 19

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Fans of the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s will be pleased to know it is now being turned into an equally creepy horror movie.

Josh Hutcherson stars in the film as a security guard working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria who begins to realise the animatronic mascots move and kill after midnight.

Australian movie release date: October 26

The Marvels

Rounding out the year for Marvel is its next big team-up event as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel discover their powers have become entangled and must work together to fight a Kree revolutionary.

The trailer gives us location-swapping comedy, kick-ass action and baby flerkens! That’s a movie of the year if we ever saw one.

Australian movie release date: November 9, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Eight years after the last Hunger Games movie was released, the successful franchise is returning to adapt the prequel book in the series, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

This story follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the future President of Panem, in the early days of the Hunger Games where he is assigned as a mentor to District 12’s tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

Australian movie release date: November 16

Dune Part 2

One of the hottest sci-fi sequels in town, the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaption hits screens in 2023. The sequel will follow the fallout of the first film, with Paul now embedded amongst the Freman and preparing to get revenge on those who killed his family.

Newcomers to Dune 2 include Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who join original cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Stellan Skarsgård.

Australian movie release date: November 16, 2023

Recent releases you should catch up on

M3GAN

Bow down to our robot overlords, in particular, everyone’s new best friend M3GAN. Blumhouse’s latest horror movie introduces an AI human doll designed to be the perfect companion for young children. But like any pre-teen, M3GAN has a killer rebellious phase, and we love her for it.

Stream it on Netflix.

Babylon

Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) newest film is another glitzy look at Hollywood. Babylon is a period piece exploring Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound, and it stars an appropriate level of Hollywood talent, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jean Smart.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf’s six-season run didn’t end all that long ago, but time has passed in reality and in Beacon Hills when we catch up with Scott and the pack in Teen Wolf: The Movie. Scott and his friends are now adults, with jobs, kids and even more supernatural beings to fight, but calling it ‘Adult Wolf’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Stream it now on Paramount+.

TAR

Cate Blanchett is receiving high praise (and possibly an Oscar nom) for her role in Tàr as a composer facing a downward spiral during the biggest moment of her career.

Stream it on Netflix or Binge.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser’s getting plenty of talk for his role in The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Sadie Sink plays Fraser’s estranged daughter who he is attempting to reconcile with.

Stream it on Stan.

Spoiler Alert

For those needing a good cry, Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausellio’s best-selling memoir, documenting his relationship with his partner Kit, which changes drastically after Kit falls ill with terminal cancer.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

After a long hiatus, Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike returns for one last dance after a wealthy socialite lures him in with an offer he can’t refuse.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first of many Marvel movie releases in 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU with a bang. The film sees Scott, Hope and Cassie thrown into the Quantum Realm once more, where they encounter a very familiar foe: Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).

Now streaming on Disney+.

Women Talking

There’s no doubt Women Talking is a heavy movie but a powerful one filled with Oscar-worthy performances.

The movie explores the women of an isolated religious colony who learn a terrible secret about the men in their community and must decide what to do about their situation.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Cocaine Bear

In what is probably the wildest movie pitch of the year, Cocaine Bear follows, well, exactly that. After a black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine it embarks on a drug-fueled rampage and an eccentric group must gather to stop it.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Empire of Light

A powerhouse cast star in Sam Mendes’ (1917) latest film Empire of Light, including Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones. The movie is set in the 1980s and follows the duty manager of a seaside cinema in England who is struggling with her mental health.

Streaming on Disney+ now.

Creed III

The third film in the Rocky spin-off series, Creed III sees Adonis Creed riding high on his success in the ring until a friend from his past (played by Jonathan Majors) returns to challenge his empire. This one is directed by the leading man Michael B. Jordan in his feature directorial debut.

Streaming on Prime Video now.

65

Adam Driver stars in this futuristic yet prehistoric sci-fi that sees him stranded on Earth 65 million years ago – a time when dinosaurs roam the planet and don’t take kindly to their new human prey.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Scream VI

Another Ghostface may have met their end in Scream (2022), but the knife-wielding serial killer is never down for long. Scream 6 will see the epic slasher move location to New York, where returning cast members Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox must fight to survive once more.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

2022 saw the release of Shazam’s greatest foe, Black Adam, hit the screen. How will the hero retaliate? We probably won’t find out in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but we will see the hero with a new threat, three of them actually, with Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler starring in the film as the daughters of Atlas.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves’ legendary hitman, John Wick, has a price on his head in Chapter 4 and takes his fight with the High Table global as he travels around the world seeking out the most powerful players.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

The ever-popular role-playing board game Dungeons & Dragons gets the movie treatment in Honour Among Thieves. The film looks like a chaotic fantasy, with Chris Pine leading a ragtag group on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Tetris

When you think of a movie about the ever-popular video game Tetris, you probably think of something akin to The Emoji Movie. That is not the case in Apple TV+’s new original, which stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, who teams up with Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov to bring the game to the masses in the late 1980s.

Stream it on Apple TV+ now.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wahoo! The Super Mario brothers have received the movie treatment from the animation studio behind Minions. The movie sees Mario and Princess Peach face off against the all-powerful Bowser on a mission to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Buy or rent on VOD services.

Air

Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort is Air, the untold story behind the employees of Nike who worked to land a deal with top basketball player Michael Jordan, resulting in one of the world’s most popular sneaker collaborations.

Stream it on Prime Video.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third film in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy promises to dig deeper into the past of our unlikely band of heroes whilst they also fight to stop another universe-ending threat. We’ve seen Baby Groot, but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, get ready to meet Baby Rocket.

Stream it now on Disney+.

Fast X

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to only get bigger and better. In the tenth instalment, Fast X, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson join the action alongside family members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena. Judging by the first trailer, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Rent or buy it now on VOD services.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Disney’s trend of revitalising its classic animated films has seen a hit-or-miss response in the past. Some were good (Beauty and the Beast), and some were not so good (Pinocchio). Where will The Little Mermaid fit on that scale?

The CGI-ification of our favourites Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle may be a bit unnerving, but Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy have won their place in the audience’s hearts.

Buy it on VOD platforms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is hands down one of the best Spider-Man films in existence, and it has an Oscar to prove it.

A sequel was inevitable, and fans received Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second part of a planned trilogy, in May. Miles and Gwen are thrown into the Spider-Verse and join up with a new group of Spider-People to face a new villain.

Rent or buy on VOD platforms.

The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman is an adaptation of Stephen King’s famed short story, starring Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box) as sisters who are grieving the death of their mother, with a father too devastated to care for them. Then a supernatural entity that preys on their suffering arrives in their house to haunt them.

In cinemas now.

Elemental

The latest movie from Pixar looks nothing short of a delight. Set in a city divided between the residents of fire, water, land and air, Elemental stars a fiery young woman who finds herself connecting with a go-with-the-flow water guy.

In cinemas now.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

There are few areas the Transformers franchise hasn’t touched, which is why the series is now going back in time to a war between beasts in the upcoming pre-sequel. Taking place in 1994, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees the Autobots come up against the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons.

Rent or buy on VOD platforms.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence leads the new edgy comedy No Hard Feelings as a woman so desperate for money to save her childhood home that she agrees to date a wealthy couple’s 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

Rent or buy on VOD platforms.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones is back on the big screen for a new adventure. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford return to his beloved role alongside Indy’s goddaughter Helena, played by the iconic Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In cinemas now.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One

Tom Cruise has been on a hot streak recently with Top Gun Maverick, and he’s here to blow us away with more death-defying stunts in the new Mission: Impossible film.

Dead Reckoning is the first part of a duology that sees Cruise reunite with Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. We’ve already copped a look at Ethan Hunt’s latest escapade in trailers, which sees him ride off the side of a cliff on a motorbike (for real).

In cinemas now.

Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) behind the camera. Need I say more?

Barbie follows the famous doll as she enters the live-action human world and it’s basically become the biggest movie of the year.

In cinemas now.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s next film after Tenet is explosive (literally) as it explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb. As you’d expect with a Nolan film, Oppenheimer has a top-tier cast with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and Kenneth Branagh, all attached.

In cinemas now.

Talk to Me

Talk to Me is a new original horror movie from Aussies Michael and Daniel Philippou, who many know from their YouTube days as RackaRacka.

The story stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, a grieving daughter, who becomes hooked on a risky new party trick that allows her to conjure spirits through the use of an embalmed hand.

In cinemas now.

The Meg 2: The Trench

The Meg 2, aka Big Shark Movie the Second, is chomping its way through more swimmers this year. The second movie sees another research team (featuring Jason Statham) plunge into the deep dark depths of the ocean and find themselves face-to-face with its most fearsome predators.

In cinemas now.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s latest movie Asteroid City is a colourful star-studded affair, taking place at a Junior Space Cadet convention in an American desert town in 1955. Just some of the cast list includes Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Jason Schwartzman.

In cinemas now.

Gran Turismo

A video game adaptation you probably weren’t expecting, Gran Turismo tells the inspiring true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him the Nissan competition to become a real professional race car driver. David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe star.

In cinemas now.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on the bestselling book Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video’s adaptation of the popular queer rom-com sees the son of the U.S. President and Britain’s Prince turn their public rivalry into a relationship. It’s a perfect fit for fans of Heartstopper or Love, Simon.

Now streaming on Prime Video.

