3 Theories We Have After That Epic Trailer for The Marvels

The Marvel Studios sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, (wow, that’s a lot of Marvel), is making a strong case for being the MCU’s highlight of the year. The film unites three powerhouse female superheroes in a cosmic adventure that looks to be just as much fun as it is epic. Oh, and Goose is back too. Enough said.

Let’s dive into all the details, trailers and plot theories we have about The Marvels.

The Marvels: What is it about?

Following the introduction of Captain Marvel in the 2019 film and subsequent saga ender, Avengers: Endgame, it’s time for Carol Danvers to take the spotlight once again in The Marvels.

The title has changed because this is a sequel not only for Captain Marvel but also for fellow heroes, Kamala Khan – who we first met in Ms Marvel – and Monica Rambeau – the daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria, who gained powers in WandaVision.

Here’s the first official synopsis that tells us what to expect from the plot:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige described the trio’s team-up as another Avengers moment:

“There’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing.”

Let’s see some of that in the trailers.

Trailers and theories

The first teaser trailer for The Marvels was released on April 11. It sets up an intriguing problem for the three leads, whose superpowers appear to be entangled, causing them to swap locations every time they activate their cosmic gifts.

It seems a lot of the plot will be dedicated to the trio overcoming their differences and working as a team, which will be difficult given there’s clearly some bad blood between Carol and Monica following the death of Maria. Meanwhile, Kamala is Captain Marvel’s number one fan (although she has some competition from me) and has to step up to work alongside the heroes she admires.

Plot theories

With all the information we have so far about The Marvels, particularly this latest trailer, we’ve formulated a few theories that may pan out in the upcoming MCU movie.

Who is the villain?

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of a mysterious villain played by Zawe Ashton. Disney has since confirmed Ashton is playing Dar-Benn, a gender-swapped character from Marvel comics.

In the comics, Dar-Benn is one of two rulers of the Kree Empire, who overthrew his previous leader. The synopsis says the main threat of the sequel will be a “Kree Revolutionary”, so this would line up.

Given the plot synopsis references Captain Marvel “taking revenge” on the Supreme Intelligence that lied to her, it’s possible that Dar-Benn has risen to fill the power vacuum following its downfall. She can be seen wielding a hammer very similar to Ronan the Accuser’s, so could also hold a grudge against Captain Marvel for defeating him in the first film.

Baby Flerkens?

The latest trailer confirmed that Captain Marvel’s beloved sidekick Goose, aka an alien Flerken who resembles a house cat, will be back for the sequel.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot in the trailer, a whole crowd of kittens can be seen running down a set of stairs. Could these be Goose’s fellow Flerkens, or perhaps even her own offspring?

There’s precedent for Goose to have babies in the comics, so it’s not too much of a stretch to think we could see them here.

Quite frankly, if we get a subplot of Goose going on a rescue mission to save her baby fler-kittens this movie deserves Best Picture.

Is it a musical?

The trailer has confirmed that The Marvels will be taking a more fun and comedic approach to Captain Marvel, but could it go as far as to be a musical?

Ok, bear with me on this one. Music already seems to be playing a big role in this film, just by its use of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’ in the trailer. Prior rumours have also suggested there will be “musical elements” to the film.

It seems unlikely that the film will be a full-blown musical, but perhaps there could be a musical number at some point. This may be a stretch, but the plot synopsis does say the group will learn to “work in concert to save the universe”, which could just be a turn of phrase, or it could be a cleverly disguised clue. Come back to me in seven months, and we’ll see.

Cast

So which cast members will we see in The Marvels? The main stars are all actors reprising their MCU roles, with Brie Larson playing Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Nick Fury. New cast members include Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who is known for helming the 2021 remake of Candyman.

The Marvels: Australian release date

The Marvels was originally set to hit cinemas in July but ended up being delayed a few months. It will now release in Australian cinemas on November 9, 2023.

Before that, however, you can read up on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which will hit Disney+ in June and very likely tie into the plot of the Captain Marvel sequel.