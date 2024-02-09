7 New Marvel Movies to Look Forward to in 2024 and Beyond

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Marvel had a big year in 2023 with three major movie releases, but it seems the MCU hype train is slowing down (for now at least). So what does that look like for the future of Marvel?

Phase 5 began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and there are still a few movies to come before we head into the planned Phase 6.

Here are all the upcoming Marvel films we have to look forward to.

Every upcoming Marvel movie

Phase 4 Marvel Movies

If you’re still catching up after the series-altering events of Avengers: Endgame, here are the movies in Marvel’s Phase 4 that you’ve missed so far.

Phase 5 Marvel Movies

We’re mid-way through Phase 5 of the MCU. Here are the movies you’ve missed so far:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvels

And here’s what’s still to come in the Phase 5 slate.

Deadpool 3

Release date: July 25, 2024

Deadpool 3 will be the merc with the mouth’s first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s bringing some of his X-friends along for the ride.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently broke the internet with their announcement that Deadpool and Wolverine will be teaming up again on-screen.

This is the only MCU movie scheduled for release in 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World

Release date: February 13, 2025.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us Sam Wilson’s transition from Falcon to Captain America, meaning the next Cap movie has Anthony Mackie’s name on it.

Not too many plot details so far, but we know that Captain America Brave New World will see Tim Blake Nelson’s the Leader return for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, along with Liv Tyler. Harrison Ford also enters the MCU as Thaddeus Ross, replacing the late William Hurt.

Phase 6 Marvel Movies

Fantastic Four

Release date: May 1, 2025

We literally know nothing about Marvel Studios’ take on the Fantastic Four except that it’s happening and it will kickstart Phase 6 of the MCU and that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will direct.

Casting rumours suggest that Pedro Pascal may be on board as Reed Richards, but nothing is known for sure right now.

Thunderbolts

Release date: July 25, 2025

Marvel announced the antiheroes who would lead its new superhero team Thunderbolts at D23 last year. Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will recruit a group of Marvel’s most talented, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Blade

Release date: November 6, 2025

Marvel announced a new Blade movie as the stinger at its Comic-Con presentation in 2019, and years later, we still don’t know that much about it.

Mahershala Ali is still on-board to play the famed vampire hunter, but the movie has seen multiple directors drop out and has shifted its release date back to allow for more development time.

The film was originally intended to release as part of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate, but given the latest delay it’s not part of Phase 6 instead.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Release date: May 1, 2026

We don’t yet know the movies that will fill in the blanks in Phase 6, but we do know that the saga will end with two more Avengers movies, the first of which is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Avengers roster has shifted a bit since the events of Endgame, but safe bets for the new lineup are probably Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange and Captain America.

The film was seemingly built around Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang, but Marvel has since dropped the actor due to his assault trial, so it’s unclear whether Kang will still be a part of this vision or not.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Release date: May 7, 2027

Finalising Phase 6 is Avengers: Secret Wars. A very famous storyline in the comics, Secret Wars sees a conforming of all the different universes into one big “Battleworld.”

Given this is the movie that will end the Multiverse saga, expect it to deal heavily with all the complicated space-time terminology you’ve been desperately trying to keep up with over the past few Phases.

Right, have you got your life planned out for the next few years? I know I have.

Of course, there are also Marvel TV series on Disney+ to factor into all this now too, but that’s a different story.

If you need to catch up on Phases 1-5 so far, you can find them all over on Disney+. Wondering how long all that will take you? We’ve crunched the numbers and figured out exactly how many hours of your life a Marvel binge will take from you.

This article has been updated with additional information.

