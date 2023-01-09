What You Need to Know About Your New Bestie M3GAN

It’s a new year, what fresh horrors await us? Well, one horror, in particular, is terrorising cinemas at the moment. The release of Blumhouse’s new horror movie M3GAN has made waves overseas and it won’t be long before the creepy doll, ahem, I mean your new best friend, arrives in Australia.

Meet M3GAN

Sentient robots are not a new concept in movies, nor are creepy dolls. But put the two together and you have M3GAN.

The movie follows roboticist Gemma, who designs a life-like doll that is programmed to be a child’s greatest companion. After her niece, Cady, loses her parents and comes to live with her, Gemma decides to pair her with M3GAN, which has horrific consequences.

So why all the talk? Unsurprisingly after the launch of M3GAN’s first trailer the internet took her meme-ability and ran with it.

So far, it seems to be living up to expectations with M3GAN already overperforming at the box office overseas and gaining 93% on Rotten Tomatoes based on critics’ reviews, which is absolutely massive for horror.

Polygon said in their review “far from feeling penned in by the limited concept of a too-smart doll gone rogue, M3GAN mines its more authentic dramatic moments for comedy exactly as often as it weaponizes its ridiculous murders.”

Sounds like a pretty good time at the movies. Not convinced? Check out the trailer below.

Who is in the cast?

The film is led by Allison Williams (Get Out), as M3GAN’s designer Gemma. Her niece Cady is played by Violet McGraw and the supporting cast includes Jen Van Epps, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ronny Chieng, Lori Dungey and Stephanie Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is of course not real (for now) but is voiced by Jenna Davis and performed by Amie Donald.

The film comes from Blumhouse with horror aficionado Jason Blum producing. Fellow experts James Wan (The Conjuring) and Akela Cooper (Malignant) are behind the story and the director of M3GAN is Gerard Johnstone.

When is M3GAN in cinemas in Australia?

M3GAN has already been released overseas, hence it’s getting so much attention at the box office. Aussies have to wait a little bit longer to see it, but thankfully not too long.

M3GAN is scheduled to release in cinemas in Australia on January 12.

