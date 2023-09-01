Taylor Swift Concert Movies: What to Watch While You Wait for the Eras Tour

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Taylor Swift has announced that her immensely popular Eras Tour would be receiving a concert movie. A blessing for all the ticket-less Swifties. The catch is that the Eras tour movie is only being released in the U.S. for now (and it’s already crashing websites, of course).

If you’re a disappointed Aussie Swiftie, it’s worth remembering that Taylor Swift has many other concert movies and specials you can watch while you wait, and we’ve broken down where you can see them below.

Where to watch all of Taylor Swift’s concert movies

Image: Netflix

Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless

Taylor Swift’s first headline tour in 2009 was for her second album, Fearless. This also marked the release of her first concert movie – a series of 3 episodes titled Journey to Fearless that tracked Swift’s rise to fame. After airing on TV, the documentary came to DVD and Blu-Ray in 2011. This remains the only way to watch Journey to Fearless, but if you’re lucky, there are still some DVDs floating around out there that you can snap up on marketplaces.

Taylor Swift: Speak Now World Tour Live

Following the Fearless tour came Speak Now. Speak Now World Tour – Live was Swift’s first live album and was released in 2011. As was so common in those days, the release of the CD came with an additional DVD that featured live recordings of Swift performing songs on the tour, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage.

You can actually still buy the CD/DVD combo of Speak Now World Tour – Live at Sanity in Australia if you’re keen to revisit that era.

Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour

Image: Netflix

Skip forward a few years, and Taylor Swift’s next concert movie comes in the form of the Reputation Stadium Tour, which was also her last tour prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming of the performance took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Reputation Stadium Tour concert movie was subsequently released on Netflix.

Miss Americana

While not strictly a concert movie per se, Miss Americana is a documentary that follows Taylor Swift over the course of several years of her career, including the Reputation Tour, up until the release of Lover. The documentary was released to critical acclaim in 2020.

Miss Americana is available to stream on Netflix.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Taylor Swift directed and starred in this documentary of the recording of her eighth studio album, Folklore. The film takes an in-depth look at the creative process behind the songs, including the collaboration between Swift, Aaron Dressner and Jack Antonoff. It was filmed at Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, New York.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions can be streamed on Disney+

Others

These are, in fact, not the only concert movies Taylor Swift has released, but they are the only ones available to watch right now.

The 1989 World Tour Live movie was famously recorded at ANZ Stadium in Sydney! But unfortunately, after being released initially on Apple Music, it has since been pulled down. If you go looking on YouTube, however, you can still find it in full.

Swift also performed at an intimate concert in Paris, France, in September 2019 for the City of Lover Concert, which was filmed and released as a TV special in the US. That one hasn’t been released on streaming since, unfortunately.

Can you watch the Eras Tour Concert movie in Australia?

Photo by Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Right now, the Eras Tour concert film only has a release date in the U.S. (which is October 13).

I’m willing to bet that, similar to the Eras tour itself, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film will be released in more markets in the future, particularly as the tour begins to hit the international road. Perhaps we’ll see it released in Australia after February next year, once Swift has completed her concerts here.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates regarding a local release date for the Eras Tour movie.