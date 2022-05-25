Tom Cruise Will Prove That Another Impossible Mission Is Possible in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning

It may have been over 20 years since the first Mission: Impossible movie hit screens, but the franchise has no signs of slowing down. The upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning marks the seventh film in the franchise and it may be the most ambitious one yet.

Dead Reckoning: What’s it all about?

If you’re a newcomer to the Mission: Impossible franchise the good news is that it’s pretty easy to follow.

The movies follow a fictional espionage agency named the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) who undertake, you know, impossible missions. The main character is Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent who leads a team of operatives on missions around the globe.

After six impossible missions, we still don’t know much about what’s happening in Dead Reckoning.

We do know that the seventh and eighth MI films are actually two-parters, titled Dead Reckoning – Part One and Dead Reckoning – Part Two, so I guess we can expect this movie to leave us on a cliffhanger.

Speaking of cliffs, the Mission: Impossible movies have become known for their incredibly complicated stunts – that Tom Cruise really does himself. We’ve seen him climb the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, hang off the side of a plane as it takes off, and in Dead Reckoning he’s out to beat his record again.

The seventh MI movie will see Ethan Hunt drive a motorbike off a cliff and then parachute himself to safety, and the actor really did it all.

How about a trailer?

If you want to see said motorbike stunt in action, you can get the first glimpse of it in the trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One below.

Regardless of whether you’re a Mission: Impossible fan or not, you have to admit this trailer looks slick.

Who is in the Mission: Impossible 7 cast?

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning is full of both familiar faces and new cast members.

Naturally, we have Tom Cruise as the frontman Ethan Hunt, along with his regular crew members Ving Rhames (Luther) and Simon Pegg (Benji). Rebecca Ferguson will also return as Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby is back as Alanna Mitsopolis aka the White Widow.

The biggest comeback has to go to Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge who was last seen as a former IMF director in the original Mission: Impossible.

As for the rest of the cast, we have Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt. The villain of Dead Reckoning will be portrayed by Ozark star Esai Morales.

Directing the film we have Christopher McQuarrie, who directed previous instalments Rogue Nation and Fallout.

When can we watch Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One?

Mission: Impossible 7 is still a while away with Dead Reckoning Part One scheduled to release in Australian cinemas on July 13, 2023.

Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is also expected to be the final film in the franchise, has a tentative release date of July 28, 2024.

While you wait, you can catch Tom Cruise’s return to his other legacy film franchise Top Gun: Maverick, which is in cinemas this week.

Where can I catch up on the other Mission: Impossible movies?

If you want to do some homework before July 2023 there are over 20 years of movies you’ll need to catch up on, but luckily there’s no shortage of places to find them.

Mission: Impossible 1-3 and Ghost Protocol are available to stream on Paramount+, Prime Video, Binge and Stan.

Both Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout are currently only available to rent or buy from digital storefronts.