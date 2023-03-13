Here’s Your First Look at Javier Bardem as Daddy in The Little Mermaid

Grab your dinglehoppers, everyone. Because the journey to the live-action production of The Little Mermaid is heating up. It feels like it’s been an incredibly long time coming (which it has), but the modern adaptation of the 1989 animated film is getting closer, and we’re getting pretty excited. If you’re keen to hear all there is to know about the 2023 take on The Little Mermaid, here’s your guide.

What’s the story with the live-action Little Mermaid film?

Much like other the Disney live-action films that have come before it, The Little Mermaid 2023 will be a modern retelling of the original animated film. The synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch, to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

The premise of the story is the same as the original, but we can surely expect some slight changes in this adaptation.

Who is playing the Little Mermaid (Ariel) in 2023?

Let’s take a look at casting, shall we? The leading lady (or should we say mermaid) in the film is the phenomenally talented Halle Bailey (Ariel).

If you’re not familiar with her work, Bailey is one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle – with her sister Chlöe – and since 2018, has garnered an impressive five Grammy nominations. Chloe x Halle are signed with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment management company and are considered the artist’s young protégés.

In the acting world, she has appeared in titles like The Colour Purple, Grown-ish and Let it Shine.

In short, Halle Bailey is an artist with some incredible experience behind her.

Who else makes up the cast?

That is not where the exciting cast announcements for The Little Mermaid 2023 end, either.

Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women TV series) plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) takes the role of Ursula, Javier Bardem (Skyfall) is King Triton, Noma Dumezweni (The Watcher) plays Queen Selina, a new character for the film, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) is the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Room) is the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) takes on the voice of Scuttle and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) is rumoured to be playing the role of Chef Louis.

Can I see a trailer?

Yes, dear child. You can finally watch the official trailer of The Little Mermaid 2023.

First, we got a teaser showcasing the beautiful underwater scenery on display in the film and our first look at Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel.

Then we got our first glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula with a teaser clip titled ‘Wish’.

And most recently, in March, we got our first official trailer for the film. This one shows our first look at daddy mermaid, King Triton (Javier Bardem).