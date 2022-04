Everything We Know About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse So Far

Now that the hype over Spider-Man: No Way Home has died down we can look forward to another Spidey adventure, that being Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Into the Spider-Verse.

We have a few more details on Miles’ upcoming journey across the Spider-Verse, including an unfortunate release date delay. Let’s swing in.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – What’s it all about?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was revealed as the official title to the Into The Spider-Verse sequel this at Brazil’s CCXP.

The film will pick up the story from the animated feature that was a huge success with audiences due to its beautifully unique animation, original story and incredible characters. It even won Sony an Oscar for Best Animated Film!

Into The Spider-Verse was different to your typical Spider-Man film because it starred Miles Morales as the hero among a number of other Spider-Man variants from different universes.

This time around it looks like more multiverse adventures are on the way for Miles and crew. Here’s what the synopsis tells us:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

What’s even better about all this? Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is officially getting a sequel titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, meaning we have plenty more animated action to look forward to in this multiverse.

Gaze upon the Spider-Verse trailer

The first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings back everything that was great about the original. The humour is on point, the animation is incredible and we even get a look at a few new locations and characters.

Most interesting is Spider-Man 2099, who appeared briefly in Into The Spider-Verse but seems to be a much larger character this time around.

Who is in the voice cast?

As you may have noticed from the trailer, at least two of our favourite characters are back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore is back as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld is continuing her Marvel streak as Gwen Stacy. Oscar Isaac is also confirmed to return as Spider-Man 2099.

Issa Rae was also reportedly cast in the film as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman earlier in the year.

On the directing side, we have Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, while the screenplay is by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Australian Release Date

The Into The Spider-Verse sequel was in development even before the first movie had premiered, which means the film is well on its way to completion.

Unfortunately, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was hit with a lengthy delay, pushing its initial October 2022 release date back 8 months to June 2, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy, Across the Spider-Verse Part II, is currently set for release on March 29, 2024.

A shift in the multi-verse. 🕸 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

If you want to catch up in the meantime, you can catch up on Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on Netflix.