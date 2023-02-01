Fast-10 Your Seatbelts, the Latest Fast and Furious Instalment is on the Way

Fast-10 your seatbelts everyone (sorry) – the next instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise is on its way. Fast X, or Fast 10 (yes, TEN), is on the way, and it promises an adrenaline-filled ride.

The next chapter in the Fast and Furious journey is speeding its way towards screens, so here’s everything we know about the film.

What is the Fast and Furious franchise about?

If you’re (somehow) new to the world of Fast and Furious, it’s a series of films centred on a group of street racers who wind up entangled in messy encounters that tend to involve illegal activities and sometimes, even trips to space. It’s one of the most ridiculous groups of action films around, and people love it for that.

The franchise started off with a crew made up of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz and Jordan Brewster’s Mia Toretto, and it’s grown a whole lot since then.

What is Fast X about?

Well, we don’t really know. The Fast X film is seemingly going to start to wrap up the entire Fast and Furious story (this is believed to be the second to last film for the franchise), so expect a lot of action, a lot of drama and a lot of references to family.

What we do have is a teaser poster that pictures Dominic looking pensive while holding a necklace with a crucifix pendant and the quote, “the end of the road begins”.

Check it out below.

We do know that a trailer is dropping real soon, however.

Who is getting behind the wheel this time?

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster return for Fast X as Dom, Letty and Mia. Other Fast and Furious alums Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Sung Kang (Han) and Helen Mirren (Queenie) are set to return as well.

Joining the family this time around are Brie Larson (as Tess), Rita Moreno (in an undisclosed role), Scott Eastwood (as Little Nobody), Jason Momoa (as Dante), Cardi B (as Leysa) and Michael Rooker (as Buddy).

When and where can I watch Fast X?

Fast X is set for cinema release in Australia sometime in May, so mark your calendars.

In the meantime, if you’d like to watch the first nine Fast and Furious movies, here’s a breakdown of where you can stream them all.

The Fast and the Furious: Stan and Binge

2 Fast 2 Furious: Stan and Binge

Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift: Stan and Binge

Fast & Furious (4): Stan and Binge

Fast Five: Stan and Binge

Fast & Furious 6: Stan and Binge

Furious 7: Stan and Binge

The Fate of the Furious: Binge

F9: Netflix

