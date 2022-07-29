Oppenheimer Is Dropping In 2023 With An Explosive Cast

The next movie by visionary director Christopher Nolan is titled Oppenheimer and it’s bringing an explosive story and cast to the biggest screen possible. It won’t hit cinemas until 2023 but let’s break down what we know about the film in the meantime.

Oppenheimer: What’s the story?

Christopher Nolan isn’t afraid to tackle massive topics with an equal amount of scope. We’ve seen him construct one of the best superhero trilogies of all time with The Dark Knight, take us into a dream within a dream in Inception, and tell one of the biggest war stories in history with Dunkirk.

Now he’s set to do it again with the story of the “father” of the atom bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which explores Oppenheimer’s work on the Manhattan Project during World War II.

As is the Nolan way, the film will make use of IMAX sequences, so you’ll want to see this on the big screen.

Who is in the cast?

Nolan’s films have always recruited some legendary cast members, but Oppenheimer really takes this to a new level.

In the lead, we have Nolan’s regular collaborator Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt will play his wife Kitty.

Now brace yourself, because the cast also includes the likes of Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham, Olivia Thirlby and Josh Zuckerman.

That list definitely makes this one movie you do not want to miss.

Let’s watch the Oppenheimer trailer

Christopher Nolan likes to keep his projects secret and the same goes for Oppenheimer. As such we don’t have a full trailer for the movie yet, but you can check out this newly released teaser trailer below.

Oppenheimer: Release Date

Oppenheimer is set to be so explosive that the marketing for the film is kicking off with just under a year to go.

Aussies will be able to see the movie in theatres from July 20, 2023.

If you’re looking for some other films to catch in the meantime, here are some releases to look forward to in 2022.