Spoiler Alert Looks Like It Will Warm and Break Your Heart

In what looks to be the most heartbreaking movie since Holding the Man, Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert (that is the name of the film, yes) is heading to cinemas, so prepare the tissues.

What is Spoiler Alert about?

Spoiler Alert is based on the memoir of entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello, titled Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. So, yeah, you can see where this is going.

The story tracks Ausiello’s relationship with his partner Kit Cowan, over an 11-month period after Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The movie is described as being “heartwarming” and” life-affirming”, but you can bet there are probably going to be some tears as well.

The plot synopsis is below:

Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.

The first trailer for Spoiler Alert is below.

Who is in the cast?

Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, Search Party) is the director, with author Michael Ausiello executive producing.

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) will play Ausiello in the film, and Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) stars as Kit Cowan.

Sally Field plays Kit’s mother, Marilyn Cowan, and Bill Irwin and Jeffery Self are also attached.

Filming took place in and around New York City.

Spoiler Alert: Australian Release Date

Spoiler Alert is set for a December release overseas but we’ll see it a bit later in Australia.

The movie is currently scheduled for release on February 9, 2023.

If you’re looking for some other sweet and sad movies to watch in the meantime, check out these suggestions on Netflix. There are also plenty of other movies releasing between now and February, which you can look out for in cinemas.