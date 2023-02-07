Jonathan Majors Wants Kang and Iron Man to Meet in the MCU (Exclusive)

In just over a week, Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s a film that will introduce us to the next major villain of the piece, Kang the Conquerer, who will go on to be a headliner in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The third Ant-Man film may not be in cinemas just yet, but star Jonathan Majors is already looking forward to his next adventure playing Kang.

Speaking to Lifehacker Australia while in Sydney, Majors said he is “extremely excited” for his future in the MCU, particularly Avengers 5.

“I mean, I’m a franchise player. Kang is a very privileged place to be in with a great deal of responsibility. And because of that, I have the opportunity to really stretch and grow my artistry, selfishly, and contribute that and give that to audiences and to the rest of my teammates,” Majors said. “So Kang Dynasty – I can’t even think about it because I’m so excited about [Quantumania] – but Kang Dynasty feels to me that it has the potential to grow the mythology of Kang, to grow the curiosity of Kang that much more, which is extremely exciting.”

Kang’s involvement opens up a world of possibilities, particularly as the MCU begins to dabble with multiverses and variants. However, it’s still one of the original Avengers that Majors would love to see Kang meet in Avengers 5.

“This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day, he just keeps popping in [to my head],” Majors said. “Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large.” “I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just perfectly match up,” he continued. “You know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era.” “It’d be really interesting to see those two kind of come together and have a bit of conversation”

Avengers: Endgame was a capstone for many of the original Marvel mainstays, including Downey Jr, but with a world of variants now on offer in the MCU, Majors agreed that nothing is off the table.

There isn’t much to know about Avengers 5 right now except that Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will be directing and that Kang, whose name is in the title, will undoubtedly be in it.

We’ll have to wait a while to find out, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scheduled for release in 2025. In the meantime, audiences can meet Kang when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in cinemas on February 16.