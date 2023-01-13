Everything to Know About the 2023 Academy Awards

Look alive movie fans, the biggest night in the film industry is speeding around the corner. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is just a couple of months away and we’ll soon be learning which 2022 films are worthy of Oscar gold.

If you’re keen on keeping up to date on all the latest from this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, we’ll do our best to keep you posted right here with a list of all the most important details regarding the event.

When will the Oscars take place and where can you watch them?

The Oscars are once again being held in March. The date is set for March 12 in the U.S. which makes it Monday, March 13 in Australia.

The event typically begins at 11:00 am AEDT with a couple of hours of red carpet arrivals beforehand.

In years past the Oscars have been broadcast on Channel 7 and on its companion app 7plus. We’ll keep you posted on whether that’s the same in 2023.

Some cinemas also hold special screenings of the Oscars that you can attend in-person so check your local theatre to see if they’re holding any events.

Where will the Oscars be held?

As usual, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, will play host to the 2023 Oscars.

Will the Oscars be live?

Yes, the Oscars ceremony will be broadcast live. ABC holds the rights in the U.S. and will be broadcasting and streaming all the action as it happens, as will hundreds of other territories around the world.

Last year the Oscars pre-taped eight of the 23 awards in the ceremony. It was a controversial move and wasn’t well-received on the night, so it’s unclear if that will be the case again this year.

Who is this year’s Oscars host?

Last year’s Oscars were hosted by the trio of Wanda Skyes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

In 2023 hosting duties will return to a regular favourite, Jimmy Kimmel, marking his third time hosting the event.

When will the nominees be announced?

The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24, which is Wednesday, January 25 in Australia.

We’ll have the full list of nominees here when they’re announced.

Oscar predictions: who’s gonna win?

Isn’t that the million-dollar question?

While we won’t know who has won the race until the nominees and winners are officially announced, there are a few frontrunners.

Golden Globe film winners like The Banshees of Inishiren and The Fabelmans are sure to get nominated for Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inishiren) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) are all likely picks in the Best Acting categories.

Expect to see legendary directors like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron show up in the Best Director category, but here’s hoping we also see some female directors, like Sarah Polley (Women Talking), recognised this year.

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia for more information about the 95th Academy Awards.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.