The Best Pie Makers to Buy if You Want a Slice of the Action at Home

It’s time to venture into the deepest recesses of your kitchen cupboards and start retrieving your slow cookers, rice cookers and crockpots so you can start breaking out your favourite winter comfort foods, such as soup, curry or stroganoff. You’ll also want to make sure you don’t forget the humble pie maker, so you can enjoy a savoury steak and mushroom pie for lunch or a sweet apple pie for dessert.

There’s nothing quite like a hot meat pie with some tomato sauce on a cold day to really warm up your insides. To help you recreate the magic at home, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite pie makers to help you create everything from a large cherry pie to some mini quiches, and even nutella doughnuts.

The best pie makers to buy in Australia

Best overall pie maker: Sunbeam Pie Magic

Image: Sunbeam

If a simple, traditional pie is right up your alley, then this Sunbeam pie maker is your best option. The inside of the pans are non-stick and deep, so you can pack plenty of filling into it, while its bonus pastry cutter tool will deliver perfectly portioned sizes.

The edge crimper on its lid will not only seal the tops of your pies for a leak-free experience, but it’ll also assist in recreating a rustic, humble pie that you can sit on your window sill to cool. Let’s hope no cheeky children nick your homemade steamy goodness.

Best budget-friendly option: Anko by Kmart pie maker

Image: Anko by Kmart

For a budget pie maker that won’t disappoint, Kmart’s cult-favourite pie maker is a must-have. Not only is it always available for an affordable $39, but it comes jam-packed with higher-end features, such as cool-touch housing to prevent accidental burns, a heat-insulated handle to protect your fingers and overheat protection just in case disaster strikes.

You can use your pie maker to try making nutella doughnuts or mini muffins just like hundreds of other Kmart devotees have done.

Best for mini pies or quiches: Breville the Quick & Easy pie maker

Image: Breville

If you prefer your pies as a bite-sized snack, or maybe you’re organising a kids’ birthday party, there’s no better choice than this Breville Quick & Easy mini pie maker.

Unlike some pie makers, this little guy comes with power and ready-light indicators, as well as automatic temperature control to help prevent the risk of a burnt pie. You can even use it to meal prep some delicious mini quiches to take to work.

Simply load in your pastry sheet, pile on your fillings and then top with another pastry sheet. Once you lower the lid, the pie maker will divide your batch into eight even mini pies. All in 10 minutes.

Best for a deep dish pie: Cucina Essenziale deep dish pie maker

Image: Cucina

Forget about deep dish pizza, how about a deep dish apple pie? Although, you could definitely recreate a deep dish pizza in this Cucina pie maker.

With its retro red-coloured look, this pie maker will bring an extra pop of colour to any drab kitchen. Not only will it whip up four hearty pies for you in approximately 30 minutes, but it’s also made from non-stick mould which is super easy to clean afterwards.

Best for families: Smith & Nobel pie maker

Image: Smith & Nobel

Mini pies are nice and all, but there’s just nothing like a large, traditional pie to get your cholesterol up. If you want to put on the big boy oven mitts, this Smith & Nobel family pie maker will make you a full-sized pie with plenty to go around.

It sports a stainless steel design with a lock system to seal in the heat and make clean up all the more easier.

Once you flip the switch, start by prepping your pastry (whether it’s homemade or store-bought, we don’t judge) then when the little ready light flicks to green, gently place your pastry base inside. It even comes with a pastry cutter, so you can nail the perfect side for the base and lid every time.

What is a pie maker?

A pie maker is a kitchen appliance that allows you to make sweet or savoury pies through the use of a non-stick grill that usually hosts up to six wells and resembles a sandwich press.

Each batch takes about 10-20 minutes to cook, making it significantly faster than baking your pies in the oven, which can take up to an hour or even more.

While the name implies that it’s designed for pies only, you’ll be surprised to hear that you can cook anything in it from eggs, bacon, roast potatoes and even doughnuts.

As long as your creativity is limitless, so too is your pie maker’s capabilities. You can even use them to reheat frozen or leftover pies — take that, air fryers.

Just don’t forget to create the perfect lattice for your crust.