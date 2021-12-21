You’re Going To Want To Start Cooking Your Bacon In a Pie Maker

Yes, you read that right. I’m here to officially tell you to start cooking your bacon in a pie maker. If you don’t trust me, trust my grandma because this bacon-hack is straight from her kitchen.

My grandma is probably one of the best cooks I know. I’m aware that everyone thinks their grandma is the best cook but mine truly never ceases to amaze me.

Just imagine a cooking competition show where it’s a crossover of The Great Bake Off and Masterchef but it’s just all grandmas competing. Now that’s television I’d watch.

Anyways, back to the point. If you’re fed up with the mess that comes with cooking bacon, my grandma is here to help.

Wait, bacon in the pie maker?

I know you’re probably just as shocked as I was when I found out that my grandmother cooked her bacon in her pie maker.

You know how I said my grandmother was the best cook ever? Well her scrambled eggs and bacon are next to none, in my opinion.

A simple meal, yes, but gosh does she do it well. Even restaurants have failed to beat my grandmother’s breakky classic.

Growing up, I always cooked with her, hoping to learn some of her tricks and tips. As hard as I tried, I could not figure out this elusive bacon and egg recipe. That was until I discovered one of her cooking hacks.

My grandmother had recently bought a pie maker from Kmart that she was absolutely loving. She was using it to do all sorts of things you use it for, you know, like making pies.

That was until she started using her pie maker to cook her bacon. I’m not entirely sure where she got this idea from or why she started doing it, but she absolutely isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

Put quite simply and to quote my grandmother, “It just takes the mess away.”

My confusion suddenly turned to awe once I saw not only how convenient it was to cook bacon in the pie maker, but also how well it cooked.

Advantages to cooking bacon in a pie maker

Cooking the bacon in the pie maker meant that there was no oil spitting everywhere, no fat or grease stains all over the pan, stove or splashback. Oh, and it meant that you too avoided having oil spat at you.

It’s nice to not have the sensation of hot oil burning your skin.

The way the pie maker cooked the bacon was perfectly crispy. How people take their bacon is obviously a personal choice, but the pie maker is sure to appease all taste levels.

It’s also super easy to use. All you have to do is grease up the pie maker and slap some bacon on it, close the lid and let it do it’s thing.

People have some funny ways to cook bacon. Some people use a microwave and some use an air fryer, so a pie maker doesn’t seem to be that much of a stretch.

It’s also so much easier to clean up once you’ve finished cooking it. As opposed to having to wipe down your stove, splashback and pan, you just had to clean the pie maker with a paper towel.

A pie-making community

Turns out there is a whole world of people on Facebook who have started a community around their beloved pie makers. Specifically the ones they got from Kmart.

I recommend checking it out if you need more proof that a pie maker can do just about anything you need. There are a whole bunch recipes and neat little hacks like my grandmothers you can use to make cooking a whole lot more simple for yourself.

Taste.com also have some pretty delicious recipes that you can use your pie maker for that aren’t pies.

Anyways, I’m off to go pitch that grandma cooking competition. Happy cooking!