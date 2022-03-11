The Cook Up With Adam Liaw: Julie Goodwin Makes Beef Stroganoff Easy

Aussie culinary icon Adam Liaw is kicking off a second season of The Cook Up on SBS in which he’ll share tasty recipes, walk audiences through nifty cooking hacks and pick the brains of other talented chefs like Colin Fassnidge, Julie Goodwin, Lauren Eldridge and Justin North.

In addition to all that, he’ll also be inviting the likes of Pia Miranda, Narelda Jacobs, and Costa Georgiadis (among others) into the kitchen.

In celebration of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw season 2’s upcoming release, the team behind the show has shared a handful of fun and delicious recipes you’ll see throughout the season.

First, we’re taking a look at a recipe for beef stroganoff. Coming from episode 3 of season 2 of The Cook Up this recipe was created by Julie Goodwin as a solid option for family dinners at home.

Here’s how to make it for yourself.

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw recipes: Beef stroganoff

By: Julie Goodwin | Serves: 4 | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

What you’ll need to make The Cook Up‘s beef stroganoff

50 g (⅓ cup) plain flour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground white pepper

2 tsp smoked sweet paprika

1 kg round steak, trimmed and very thinly sliced (see note)

(see note) 80 ml (⅓ cup) vegetable oil

300 g button mushrooms, sliced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

60 g (¼ cup) tomato paste

125 ml (½ cup) beef stock

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

300 ml sour cream

Cooked spiral pasta or rice, and steamed green beans and broccoli, to serve

Directions for The Cook Up‘s beef stroganoff recipe:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Toss the beef strips thoroughly through the mixture. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large, non – stick frying pan over high heat until it is just smoking. Add one third of the beef mixture to the pan and toss for 2 minutes or until golden brown. It is important to have a large enough pan and not to overcrowd it. Remove the beef and set aside, then repeat with the remaining oil and beef mixture. Reduce the heat to medium – high. Place the last tablespoon of oil in the pan and sauté the mushrooms and garlic until softened. Add the tomato paste and stir for a further minute. Add the stock, Worcestershire sauce and sour cream and stir to combine well. Return the beef to the pan and stir for 1 – 2 minutes or until well combined and warmed through. Serve with pasta or rice and steamed green beans or broccoli.

Hot tip: It is critical that the beef is sliced very thinly for this recipe. To make this easier, place the steak flat in the freezer for 30 minutes – 1 hour or until firmed but not frozen through. After slicing allow the meat to return to room temperature before cooking.

The new season of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw starts Monday, March 21 on SBS.