How to Create the Ultimate BBQ Set Up in Your Own Backyard

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s honestly not much that rivals cracking open a cold one, firing up the BBQ and throwing a few sausages and steaks on the hot plate to cook up a smoky feast for yourself and friends. Especially now that we’re reaching the pointy end of summer and need to exploit those balmy nights for all they’re worth before winter rolls in.

So, if you’re keen on hosting a family backyard BBQ or just want to cook up a nice steak dinner after work, here are a few essential pieces of equipment (and a few handy gadgets) that you’ll need for a top feed.

The best BBQ essentials

Let’s be frank. You’re getting nowhere without a BBQ itself, so first up is this best-selling Weber Family BBQ that features a stainless steel Q burner, a durable cast aluminium body and a high lid with a thermometer. Taking things up a notch, the BBQ also comes with rust-resistant split cast iron cooking grills. It’s even got an easily removable drip tray, so that cleaning won’t take you three whole business days.

You can buy the Weber Family Q Premium BBQ ($849) from Amazon here.

Cooking your meal? A great time. Cleaning up afterwards? Eh, not so much. Scraping down your BBQ post-cooking can be a bit of a hassle – especially if you’re full of grilled meat – which is why a set of reusable grill mats can help make the clean up process so much easier to do. Just peel it off the grill once you’re done and give it a wash. This set includes five reusable Teflon grill mats, along with two silicone brushes that you can use to clean them.

You can’t cook a good BBQ without a good set of BBQ tools. This set includes a BBQ knife, BBQ fork, spatula, tongs, silicone basting brush and four skewers – along with a carry bag that you can store them all in. All of the tools are made from stainless steel, with long handle designs that’ll help you keep your distance from the scorching hotplate.

Personally? I think all BBQ aprons should have some kind of cringe-worthy dad joke on the front of them. But I suppose having a BBQ apron with a practical application is good too.

The thing is full of storage, with plenty of places to keep any essential utensils close by for immediate use. This apron is also adjustable, so it can fit a range of different body sizes.

If your BBQ dish of choice takes a while to cook, being able to check that your meat is maintaining the desired temperature throughout is essential. Having an instant meat thermometer can make a world of difference when checking how done your meat is. It’s one of those pieces of BBQ equipment that makes you wonder how you managed without it.

This thermometer can record temperatures from a range of -50°C to 300°C, with an accuracy of ±0.5°C. The long, stainless steel probe also gives you space to check your food’s temperature without getting your hands too close to the grill.

I love cooking on a BBQ, but there was a period a few years ago when I couldn’t. The apartment I lived in had a balcony that was too small, so there was no way I could comfortably do it. In hindsight, I wish I knew George Foreman BBQ existed.

Electric BBQs aren’t the same as cooking on one that’s fuelled by gas or charcoal, but if your living situation doesn’t lend itself to having a BBQ set up, they’re the next best thing.

The most important piece of equipment needed to host a BBQ. Weber’s portable gas BBQs are a great option if you’re working with limited space, and their portability makes them a great asset to have if you want to have a cook up in the great outdoors.

When it comes time to throw a steak on the grill, just make sure you’re cooking it the right way.

If you want to BBQ a little differently, you should consider picking up a hibachi. If you’ve seen one in action before, a hibachi is a traditional Japanese grill. While you can use normal charcoal to heat them, you’re better off using binchotan, a pure high carbon charcoal made from oak. It burns odourless, so you don’t have to worry about that smoky charcoal flavour overpowering your food.

You can either buy a hibachi, or you can try your hand at making one.

If you’re up for a little more effort, a good ol’ marinate goes a long way to enhance your steak or skewers’ naturally juicy, tender flavour. Thanks to this cast iron basting pot and mop-style brush, you can do this with ease. Your guests will thank you. Trust me.

If you want to take your BBQ skills to the next level and get on the shredded BBQ pork or birria taco train, these meat claws will make the process all the more streamlined. Don’t forget the melted cheese!

You know when you try grilling your veggies on the BBQ, and they all get stuck to the tin foil, then the tin foil rips, and it all feels like a colossal hassle? Well, let’s try to avoid it, why don’t we? Starting with this Birdtown Traders BBQ Grill Basket Set that still allows all the BBQ’s heat and smoke to evenly flow through, ensuring an even and quick cook on all the vegetables (or fish and meats). It even comes with a basting brush if you’re a fan of some marinade.

You can buy the Birdtown Traders BBQ Grill Basket Set ($39.99) from Amazon here.

When the whole family is coming for lunch, and you need to smash out the burger-making, boy, do I have the BBQ gadget for you — enter: the Non-Stick Burger Press. All you have to do is pop in your burger mince and press down a perfectly-sized round patty!

You can buy the GWHOLE Non-Stick Burger Press ($18.99) from Amazon here.