Christmas Just Got Sweeter Thanks to These Gingerbread Candy Cane Doughnuts

Christmas is frighteningly close now and that means it’s time to start planning your holiday feast. More importantly, it’s time to start planning your Christmas dessert. Sure, pavlova and mince pies are great, but doesn’t a Gingerbread and Candy Cane doughnut sound even more delicious?

This recipe comes to us from the folks at The Nourished Chef and Califia Farms and it looks simply delightful.

Gingerbread and candy cane doughnut recipe

Here’s how to make this heaven on a plate.

What you’ll need:

Doughnuts

1 ¼ Cups Self Raising Powder

½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp Ground Ginger

¼ tsp Ground Nutmeg

¼ tsp Ground All Spice

¼ tsp Ground Cloves

½ Cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

⅓ Cup Coconut or Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp Pure Maple Syrup

1 Flax Egg (1 Tbsp Ground Flaxseed Meal + 3 Tbsp warmed Califia Farms Almond Milk)

1 ½ Tbsp Neutral Oil

½ tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Glaze

¾ Cup Powdered Sugar

1 ½ Tbsp Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 tsp Pure Maple Syrup

½ tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease doughnut pan with oil of choice. Set aside. For the flax egg, combine flaxseed meal and warm almond milk in a small bowl. Set aside to thicken. In a medium bowl, add all dry ingredients. Stir to combine. Add wet ingredients. Stir to combine until you reach a smooth batter. Add doughnut batter to a piping bag or ziploc bag with the corner snipped off. Pipe around each cavity of the doughnut pan. Fill ¾ high. Bake in preheated oven for 12-14 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Allow the doughnuts to cool in the pan before placing onto a wire rack. Meanwhile, for the glaze; combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir until completely combined. Add a splash more almond milk if needed. When ready to serve, dip or drizzle the doughnuts into the glaze. Sprinkle crushed Christmas candy canes (optional). Enjoy!

In my world, doughnuts and Christmas belong together, but thanks to this gingerbread doughnut recipe I’ll no longer have to do a last-minute dash to Krispy Kreme on Christmas eve.