The Cheap Big TV Is Back at ALDI

If you are in the market for a new TV, ALDI is here to provide it. ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home appliances, including a massive TV.

This particular Special Buys sale is taking place on Saturday, June 17 and also features a range of home appliances (including air fryers!) and air tools.

The star of the show, however, is the 70-inch 4K UHD television which will cost you under $800. The TV features 4K resolution and is powered by Tizen, which is featured on a lot of Samsung TVs and gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan, Disney+ and YouTube.

ALDI’s Big Entertainment Special Buys

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up all the items in ALDI’s upcoming sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

Bauhn 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV powered by Tizen – $799

9.2L Digital Air Fryer – $99.99

1.7L Glass Kettle – $34.99

Premium Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $139

7kg Vented Clothes Dryer – $349

8kg Front Load Washing Machine – $349

10kg Top Load Washing Machine – $449

On the flip side, if you’re more of an outdoor person than an indoor moviegoer, ALDI’s Special Buys also includes a range of air tools for DIY and construction, including:

Air Hose Reel – $49.99

Air Nailer/Staple Gun or Air Nibbler – $39.99

Ultra Silent Compressor 20L – $299

LED Worklight – $24.99

WD-40 3-in-1 Degreaser or Silicone Spray – $7.99 ea

Plasma Cutter – $299

Air Inflator Assortment – $16.99 ea

The third assortment of items in the June 17 Special Buys is fitness-focused, including:

Slam Ball 12kg or 9kg – $24.99 ea

Digital Skipping Rope – $24.99

Power Fitness Assortment – $7.99 ea

Extra Large Drink Bottle 2.2L – $7.99 ea

Resistance Band and Bar Set – $69.99

Elliptical Cross Trainer – $249

Check out the full range here.

I don’t know about you, but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in demand, so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

This article has been updated since its original publication.