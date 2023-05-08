Welcome Winter Cooking With a Cheap Pizza Oven and Bullet Smoker From ALDI

As the weather cools down, there’s no better way to warm yourself up than with some delicious pizza or smoked meat. That’s why we’re happy to report that in this month’s deals range, ALDI has both a pizza oven and a bullet smoker for you to grab.

That’s right, ALDI’s latest range of Special Buys is sure to set your food game alight and take your dinner parties to the next level with their new Bullet Smoker, which is pretty affordable at $199. They’ve also got a Woodfire Pizza Over for the same price.

ALDI’s Special Buys catalogue is also going to be a hit for those looking at levelling up their DIY projects, with a $148 8-inch bandsaw and a $169 wood lathe.

This ALDI Special Buys deal range really has it all. Let’s dive in.

ALDI’s BBQ and Woodworking Special Buys Range

ALDI Deals available May 10:

Bullet smoker – $199

Woodfire pizza oven – $199

Firelighters 36 pack – $2.79

BBQ tray 10 pack – $6.99

Gas lighter 3 pack – $9.99

BBQ covers – $19.99

Multi-colour flames 10 pack – $12.99

ALDI Deals available May 13:

Wood lathe 550W – $169

8 inch bandsaw 350W – $149

Belt and disc sander 450W – $149

Rechargeable folding work light – $29.99

Assorted clamp sets – $11.99

Pliers and wrench 5-piece set – $29.99

Assorted measuring tools – $9.99

Gorilla glue – $9.99

Heavy duty powerboard – $29.99

Assorted vices – $14.99

XXL screwdriver and bit set 100 pieces – $29.99

Multipurpose support – $29.99

Toolset 25 piece – $29.99

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite products.