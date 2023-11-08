Gaze Upon ALDI’s Summer Wine Range With Nothing Over $15

If you’re about ready to raise a glass to the summer months, then you’ll be pleased to know that ALDI has come through with its summer wine range. ALDI’s wines are award-winning and wildly cheap, but these bottles are only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to be fast to grab a glass.

On offer in ALDI’s 2023 summer wine range are a number of returning favourites and new additions. The best part? They’re all under $15.

We’ve included the list of wines below, along with some tasting notes from ALDI’s wine expert and buying director, Jason Bowyer.

What’s included in ALDI’s summer wine list?

Collezione Ora Asolo Prosecco Superiore 2022 DOCG – $14.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “A must-have for any celebration, big or small, there is no more satisfying sign that the holidays are almost here than popping the cork off a bottle of Prosecco! Fresh and lively, the apple and peach fruit flavours are elevated by a delicate bubble.”

Tatachilla Light & Fresh Sauvignon Blanc 2023 – $8.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “This low alcohol style, at only 9% and 86 calories per serve, is vibrant and crisp, inspired by Mediterranean coastal living. The label even features thermochromic ink, which changes colour, letting you know exactly when the optimal chilled temperature has been reached and it’s ready to enjoy just as the winemaker intended.”

Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2021/2022 – $9.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “Straight from the original home of Sauvignon Blanc, the Loire Valley, this award-winning wine features flavours of gooseberry and passionfruit, enhanced by a zesty finish.”

Winner of Melbourne International Wine Competition 2023 for French Sauvignon Blanc of the Year

Grand Les Maurins Sauvignon Blank AOP 2022 – $9.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “This new Sauvignon Blanc will pair perfectly with seafood this summer. It is well-balanced with floral and fruity flavours such as peach and mandarin, and sure to be an instant favourite with its elegant finish.”

Kaiora Bay Reserve Sauvignon Blank 2023 – $12.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “This Sauvignon Blanc has been the recipient of multiple awards, and it comes as no surprise. Lovers of fruit-forward wines will enjoy the juicy flavours of pink grapefruit and passionfruit, all balanced beautifully with a fresh lime that finishes long and fresh.”

The Wine & Spirits Show 2023 – Gold Award

Melbourne International Wine Show 2023 – Bronze Award

Wine Orbi – Sam Kim 93 pts/5 stars

The Standing People Pinot Grigio 2023 (new) – $9.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “One of our brand-new limited-time only additions, this Pinot Grigio serves as a delightful lower alcohol option that doesn’t comprise on flavour. Crack it open and enjoy vibrant lemon and green apple flavours – it’s the perfect accompaniment to lighter dishes and a sunny day.”

Grand Les Maurins Rośe AOP 2022 (new) – $9.99

Jason’s tasting notes: “Another new addition to ALDI’s summer range, this fresh Rose arrives from Bordeaux, France. Blush rose in colour, this gorgeous drop tastes of light forest fruits and spices with a beautiful bouquet that completes the pretty-in-pink picture.”

In addition to ALDI’s Summer wines, the retailer is also bringing out a range of cheese to accompany its new line of alcohol.

On offer is:

Danish Blue Cheese (new) 100g – $3.99

Double Cream Brie 200g (new) – $5.49

Cheddar Truffle Wedge 150g (new) – $5.99

Vintage Truckles 100g – $3.99

Infused Goats Cheese Pearls – Fig 75g – $4.99

Germain Le Pico Goat’s Cheese 100g – $5.99

Sartori BellaVitano Merlot 150g – $6.99

Spanish Tapas 150g – $6.99

Along with summer also comes the festive season, and while you’re stocking up on your wine, you may as well peruse ALDI’s Christmas range, which includes a tinsel dinosaur and boozy advent calendars.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI