ALDI’s Upcoming Special Buys Is Stacked With Aussie Beach Essentials

ALDI Australia’s latest Special Buys deals have dropped, and they’re set to help elevate your Aussie beach experience this summer – and for a bargain price, naturally. The Beachy Basics Special Buys range is here, and it’s packed full of deals perfect for any water babies out there.

Here’s what you can expect to find in the new collection.

What’s in ALDI Australia’s Beachy Basics Special Buys?

Special Buys collection. Summer Australian beach gear.

Taking a peek at the Beachy Basics range, there are some stand-out items that will be sure to turn heads, including ALDI’s Beach Cabana ($69.99) and the Sand Free Cabana Floor Towel ($59.99). Overall, however, the range is pretty ideal for anyone keen to build out their beach gear.

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up all the items in ALDI’s upcoming sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

Ladies Beach Short, $9.99

Ladies Tankini or Swimsuit, $17.99

Ladies Beach Pants or Sarong, $14.99

Ladies Beach Shirt or Kaftan, $14.99

Ladies Beach Dress, $18.99

Premium Beach Umbrella, $24.99

Adult Clog, $6.99

Sand Free Cabana Floor Towel, $59.99

Beach Cabana, $69.99

Ladies Sun Hat, $7.99

The ALDI Beachy Basics Special Buys range hits stores as of Saturday, December 23 – perfect for last-minute Christmas gifts, no? And if you want some festive treats, check out the Christmas food collection next – it’s tasty. Finally, if you’re one for decorations, you should check out the retailer’s holiday range – which includes a tinsel dinosaur – as well. We’re a little bit obsessed.

As always, ALDI Australia’s Special Buys are limited and in demand, so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

This article on the Special Buys sales has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: Image supplied