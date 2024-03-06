15 Top Items From ALDI’s Upcoming Camping Sale

Contributor: Stephanie Nuzzo, Lauren Rouse and Ky Stewart

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love an ALDI Special Buys deal here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this shopping event will kick off on March 16, and this time it’s all about camping gear.

As you may know, Easter is a very popular time for Aussies to set out on a camping trip (the weather is usually pretty damn perfect for it), so ALDI often drops a slick camping sale in time for this part of the year.

Some of the most exciting pieces on offer include the instant set-up tent that fits 4 people for $149, a selection of cast iron cookware for $19.99 and, of course, the iconic OneZ sleeping bag (basically a wearable sleeping bag) for $49.99.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI Camping Essentials Special Buys sale

Some of the top items included in the Easter camping essentials on March 16 are:

One-Z wearable sleeping bags ($49.99)

Byron Bay Camp Chairs ($29.99)

Instant Up 4 Person Tent ($149)

Cast Iron Cookware ($19.99)

Snuggle hoodie ($34.99)

Queen air mattress ($59.99)

Water repellant picnic rug ($29.99)

Heavy duty tarp ($19.99-$29.99)

Camping tools ($9.99)

Dual Zone portable fridge freezer 73L ($499)

Winter sleeping bag ($24.99)

Portable power station 600W ($399)

Light with bug zapper ($14.99)

Night vision device ($159)

Men’s/Women’s 3-in-1 Jackets ($59.99 ea)

Before heading across to your local ALDI store to check out all the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment if any of your favourite items run a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI

This article on ALDI Special Buys has been updated since its original publish date.