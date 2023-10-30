ALDI’s Christmas Collection Has Arrived, and It Includes a Tinsel Dinosaur

The spooky season is almost up, and you know what that means – it’s time for Christmas prep, people. And seeing as everything costs a bomb at the moment and we’re all looking for ways to save a few bucks, ALDI’s holiday deals are looking particularly attractive right now. From trees to lights, here is everything on offer in ALDI’s 2023 Christmas collection.

Stand-out items in the range include: Solar Tinsel Dinosaur ($49.99), 156cm Christmas Lamp Post ($49.99) and Character Blow Mould Lights ($59.99) in nutcracker and candy cane candle styles. There are also Christmas Inflatable Characters ($24.99 each) and a LED Solar Acrylic Look Reindeer Light ($49.99). So, if you’re charged with hosting any events this Christmas season, ALDI is probably worth a look for festive decorations.

ALDI Australia shopping expert Kylie Warnke said on the drop, “We want shoppers to go big on the little things this Christmas and by shopping at ALDI they can. With such great value decorations on offer, everyone can get involved in the festive cheer. Our trees start from an affordable $59.99, and we have a range of quality LED solar lights to choose from that will make you the envy of the street, including hanging icicles for under $15, novelty lights for under $14 or an inflatable Santa for $24.99.”

You can take a peek at the full list of items on offer for Christmas 2023 below.

ALDI Christmas collection for 2023

ALDI Christmas 2023: Images supplied

ALDI Christmas trees / Tree decorations:

Winchester Luxury Pre-lit Christmas Tree 7ft (213cm) – $149 1154 mixed pine tips with 300 dual-coloured LED lights

Newport Majestic Pine Christmas Tree 6ft (182cm) -$59.99

740 mixed pine tips

Bulk Baubles 50pk – $8.99

Individual Christmas Decorations -$2.99

Handmade Glass Baubles 9pk – $19.99

Metal Tree Top Star – $19.99

Glass Hanging Figurines 9pk – $19.99

ALDI Christmas Decorations:

Christmas Lamp Post 156cm – $49.99

Assorted Standing Decorations -$29.99 Choose from a Standing Santa, Standing Angel or Nutcrackers

Belfont Garland – $34.99

Belfont Wreath – $34.99

Lionel Christmas Train Set – $49.99 The Polar Express themed

Christmas Inflatable Character – $24.99 Christmas Tree, Santa and Reindeer

300 LED Waterfall Lights – $14.99

LED Battery Fiber Optic Christmas Tree Lights – $3.99

ALDI Christmas Solar Decoration/Lighting:

Character Blow Mould Lights -$59.99

USB/Solar dual power

Solar Tinsel Dinosaur – $49.99

LED Solar Standing Reindeer Light – $29.99

LED Solar Acrylic Look Reindeer Light – $49.99

Mini Solar Novelty Path Lights – $19.99

200 LED Solar Icicle Lights – $14.99

600 LED Solar Icicle Lights Bulk Pack – $27.99

150 LED Solar Novelty Lights – $14.99

300 LED Solar Fairy Lights – $14.99

600 Solar or Low Voltage Fairy Lights Bulk Pack- $27.99

LED Solar Path Lights 4pk – $15.99

LED Solar Net or Curtain Lights 150pk – $14.99

LED Solar Rope Light 10m – $17.99

LED Solar Character Stake Lights 3pk – $13.99

200 Solar Pin Wire Lights – $14.99

Laser Solar Light Projector -$39.99

ALDI Christmas Gift Wrap:

Jumbo Wrap 20m – $4.99

Sticky Tape and Dispenser – 99c

Gel Ink Pen 10pk – $1.99

Assorted Gift Tags – $1.99 200pk stickers, and/or 18pk or 30pk cardboard labels with string

Metallic Marker 2pk – $2.99

Christmas Gift Bags 2pk – $2.99

Handmade Christmas Cards 10pk -$4.99

Charity Christmas Cards 10pk -$4.99 75c from every pack sold will be donated to Camp Quality

Gift Bow or Curling Ribbon – $1.49

2m Luxury Fabric Ribbon 3pk – $4.99

ALDI’s Christmas collection will be landing in stores on November 1, so be sure to get in stores quickly.

Lead Image Credit: Supplied