Aldi’s Electrifying Special Buys Includes an Air Fryer for Under $60

It’s time once again to get excited about an ALDI sale. This sale is no doubt one of the supermarket’s best because it involves air fryers, and we all know everyone loves an air fryer.

When is ALDI’s Air Fryer on sale?

On Saturday, November 13, ALDI will be holding its Electric Savings Special Buys.

There are loads of great items included in this sale, but the star of the show is undoubtedly ALDI’s Ambiano 5L Digital Air Fryer. For just $59.99 it’s one of the most affordable air fryers on the market.

But, as usual, ALDI’s Special Buys are competitive so you’ll have to get in quick if you want to score one.

Good luck, and if you manage to score one of these coveted air fryers you should definitely pick up some goose fat roast potatoes while you’re there.

What else is included in the electric Special Buys deals?

As mentioned, Air Fryers aren’t the only thing making the rounds in ALDI’s Electric Savings Special Buys.

You can also find everything from microwaves, to washing machines to an entire fridge in the sale.

Here’s everything included in ALDI’s Electric Savings Special Buys this weekend:

10kg Front Load Washing Machine with Wi-Fi Function – $499

84L Bar Freezer (Black/White) – $199

5L Digital Air Fryer – $59.99

30L Microwave with Air Fryer Function – $199

242L Upright Refrigerator – $299

168L Upright Freezer – $299

Cordless 2-in-1 Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner – $69.99

1.9kW Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – $299

ALDI also has online exclusives each week, and coinciding with the electrics sale there will be a 419L French Door refrigerator on offer for just $899.

Adding to the bargains again, in the ALDI online exclusives this week there is a washer dryer combo for $599, an 85-inch Ultra HD television for $1499 and a Viomi Robot Vacuum for $569. Get amongst it!

If electric appliances don’t take your fancy, ALDI’s summer garden sale is also taking place this weekend with deals on things like lawnmowers, garden hoses, and accessories.