Stay Warm With ALDI’s Winter Special Buys Range

Ky Stewart

Published 7 mins ago: May 24, 2023 at 3:14 pm -
Filed to:aldi
aldi dealsaldi special buysblanketelectric blanketheaterwinter
Image: ALDI / Lifehacker Australia

If you step outside (on Australia’s east coast, at least), you’ll definitely know that winter is right around the corner. Once again, ALDI knows exactly what we need and is giving us an electric blanket and a hooded snuggle blanket in this month’s Special Buys deals range.

ALDI’s May catalogue highlights include a hooded snuggle blanket for $29.99, electric blankets from $34.99 to $64 and a De’Longhi ceramic tower heater for $139.

This is the first general winter range that ALDI’s been slinging deals on, although the beloved snow gear sale did go live recently, too. Prior to that ALDI was focusing its attention on deals for its pizza oven and bullet smoker.

This ALDI Special Buys deal range really has it all. Let’s dive in.

ALDI’s Winter Heating Special Buys Range

ALDI Deals available May 24:

  • Quilted coverlet set (Queen/King size) – $69.99
  • Deluxe pillow with a touch of silk – $19.99 
  • Deluxe quilt with a touch of silk (Queen) – $79.99
  • Deluxe quilt with a touch of silk (King) – $89.99
  • Deluxe mattress topper (Queen) – $69.99 
  • Deluxe mattress topper (King) – $79.99 
  • 410 thread count fitted sheet set (Queen) – $59.99 
  • 410 thread count fitted sheet set (King) – $69.99
  • Soft textured rug – $39.99 
  • Bath mat – $12.99 
  • Bath towel – $12.99 
  • Hand towel – $5.99 
  • Luxury microfibre bath rug – $24.99 

ALDI Deals available May 27:

  • De’Longhi ceramic tower heater – $139 
  • De’Longhi panel heater – $179 
  • Ceramic tower heater – $69.99 
  • Digital alfresco strip heater – $199
  • Electric blanket (King single) – $34.99 
  • Electric blanket (Queen) – $54.99 
  • Electric blanket (King) – $64.99 
  • Hooded snuggle blanket – $29.99 

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here. Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite products.

