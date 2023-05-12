51 Aussie Events and Festivals Worth Booking a Holiday For

A couple of months back, we took a look at the biggest bar and restaurant openings around Australia for 2023. The Tourism Australia Hot List highlighted a long list of venues worthy of your time and attention this year, and we thought we’d share that insight with you all. Now, we’re turning to festivals.
Referring back to the same Tourism Australia Hot List, we’ve got a list of the biggest and most exciting events coming to Australia between now and July 2023. If you’re keen to get a cultural hit from one of these impressive events, we suggest you take a read-through.
Here’s what’s on the Aussie calendar for 2023.
Upcoming festivals and events in Australia
What’s on in July?
- Gold Coast Marathon – Gold Coast, Queensland: July 1 – 2
- Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers – South Australia: July 1 -31
- Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival – Laura, Queensland: July 6 – 9
- Cairns Indigenous Art Fair – Cairns, Queensland (CIAF): July 12 – 17
- Commbank Matildas vs France, Women’s World Cup Send-Off Match – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: July 14
- Huon Valley Mid Winter Festival – Huonville, Tasmania: July 14 – 15
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Adelaide/Tarntanya, Brisbane/Meeanjin, Melbourne/Narrm, Perth/Boorloo, Sydney/Warrane: July 20 – August 20
- Splendour In The Grass – Yelgun, New South Wales: July 21 – 24
- Bledisloe Cup – Wallabies vs All Blacks – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: July 29
- Tassie Scallop Fiesta – Bridport, Tasmania: July 30
What’s on in June?
- Scenic Rim Eat Local Month – Brisbane/Meeanjin, Queensland: June
- Cooly Rocks On – Gold Coast, Queensland: June 7 – 11
- Rising – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: June 7 – 18
- National Celtic Folk Festival – Portarlington, Victoria: June 9 – 12
- Dark Mofo – Hobart/nipaluna, Tasmania: June 8 – 22
- LisAmore! – Lismore, New South Wales: June 17 – 18
- Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: June 24 – September 17
- Illuminate Adelaide – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: June 28 – July 30
- Festival of Voices – Hobart/nipaluna, Tasmania: June 30 – July 9
What’s on in May?
- Feared and Revered @ NMA – Canberra, Australian Capital Territory: Live until August 27
- IRONMAN Australia – Port Macquarie, New South Wales: May 7
- Afterpay Australian Fashion Week – Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales: May 15 – 19
- Australian Musical Theatre Festival – Launceston, Tasmania: May 17 – 21
- Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival – Gold Coast, Queensland: May 18 – 21
- Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week – Clare Valley, South Australia: May 19 – 28
- Port Douglas Carnivale – Cairns & Great Barrier Reef, Queensland: May 19 – 21
- Vivid Sydney – Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales: May 26 – June 17
Events from earlier in 2023
What’s on in February?
- Port Douglas Hot N Steamy Festival – Cairns & Great Barrier Reef, Queensland: February 16 – 19
- Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival – Gladstone, Queensland: February 17 – 19
- Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales: February 17 – March 5
- Adelaide Fringe Festival – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: February 17 – March 19
- Mona Foma – Launceston, Tasmania: February 17 – 19 and Hobart/nipaluna, Tasmania: February 24 – 26
- Noosa Summer Swim Series – Sunshine Coast, Queensland: February 18 – 19
- &Juliet – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: From February 26
- Australian International Airshow – Geelong, Victoria: February 28 – March 5
What’s on in March?
- Melbourne Fashion Festival – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 3 – 11
- Adelaide Festival – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 3 – 19
- Andy Warhol & Photography: A Social Media – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 3 – May 14
- WOMADelaide – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: March 10 – 13
- Ten Days on the Island – Tasmania: March 10 – 19
- World Science Festival Brisbane and Curiocity -Brisbane/Meeanjin Queensland: March 22 – April 2
- Melbourne International Comedy Festival – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 29 – April 23
- Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: March 30 – April 2
What’s on in April?
- Rip Curl Pro – Bells Beach, Victoria: April 4 – 14
- National Folk Festival – Canberra, Australian Capital Territory: April 6 – 10
- Parrtjima – A Festival in Light – Alice Springs, Northern Territory: April 7 – 16
- Sunshine Coast Multisport Festival TreX and MTB Festival – Sunshine Coast, Queensland: April 22 – 23
- Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival – Outback Queensland, Queensland: April 21 – 23
- Barossa Vintage Festival – Barossa Valley, South Australia: April 19 – 23
- LIV Golf Adelaide – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: April 21 – 23
- Tasting Australia – South Australia: April 28 – May 7
From comedy and fashion to celebrations of First Nations culture, there is a lot coming to Australia in 2023 that is worth getting excited about.
Will you be heading over to check out any of the events listed in Tourism Australia’s Hot List? Let us know in the comments below.
This article originally stated that Parrtjima was set in Flynn, and has been corrected to state it is held in Alice Springs NT.
The article has been updated to reflect additional festivals in 2023, also.
