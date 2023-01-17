F1 World Championship 2023: Everything You Need to Know From Drivers to Dates

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one sporting event that always wins the attention of the masses, it’s Formula 1. And while the last season may be done and dusted, folks are already excited about the start of 2023’s schedule. For those of you who are revved up about the World Championship F1 racing season, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in from Australia.

From getting your hands on F1 tickets, to a breakdown of the schedule calendar, and a look at major teams and drivers, here’s everything you need to know about the Formula One season this year.

What is Formula 1?

Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me), Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.

I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also, in the world of car racing, you’ll find Supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.

If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.

2023 teams and drivers

Here’s a quick overview of the teams competing in the F1 for 2022 and their corresponding drivers.

Alfa Romeo F1 2023 Drivers: Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

AlphaTauri F1 2023 Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda, Nyck De Vries

Alpine F1 2023 Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin F1 2023 Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

Ferrari F1 2023 Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Haas F1 2023 Drivers: Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg

McLaren F1 2023 Drivers: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Mercedes F1 2023 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Red Bull F1 2023 Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez

Williams F1 2023 Drivers: Alexander Albon, Logan Sargeant

The biggest update in this space, for Aussies especially, is the announcement that Daniel Riccardo will not have a seat with an F1 team for 2023. Gutting.

Where can you watch F1 in Australia?

Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo Sport and Foxtel have become the homes of live coverage for every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2023 F1 World Championship.

The only exception here for 2022 was the Australian Grand Prix, which was available on free-to-air via Channel 10.

You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for $25 a month.

Formula 1 2023 calendar: When are the races?

The 2023 season of Formula 1 returns to the track on March 3, with the Round 1 Bahrain: Race and continues through to November 26, 2023.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is slated for March 31 – April 2, 2023.

You can read more on the full F1 2023 schedule here.

The complete F1 2022 schedule runs as follows:

F1 tickets in 2022

If you’re lucky enough to be able to attend an F1 race in real life this year, you can purchase tickets to the events via the official Formula One website here.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for 2023

While the 2023 F1 season is yet to kick off, folks are already keen to start planning for the Australian Grand Prix. The event is slated for its traditional slot in March, and tickets are now on sale (though they’re selling fast).

The 2023 Australia F1 Grand Prix is set for March 30 – April 2 at Albert Park.

What other racing content is available?

Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the three-part docu-series Beyond All Limits: Hamilton Vs Verstappen (on Kayo and Foxtel).

There are also Formula 1 Replays to travel back through if you’d like to relive past moments, and for real F1 fans, there’s the Classics Vault, full of historic racing events.

Kayo Minis are also included for championship races as a part of Kayo Freebies.

Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season, so plan your time on the couch accordingly.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.