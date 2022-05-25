FC Barcelona Has Arrived in Sydney, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Watching the A-League All Stars Game

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Football is life, friends! And we’ve got a pretty exciting update in the world of football for Aussie fans. The NSW Government announced a month back that FC Barcelona – a major international football team – would be flying into Sydney for a match against Australia’s A-League All Stars team in May 2022.

The announcement, which got FC Barcelona fans (and football fans in general) all kinds of hyped up, came from Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres – who shared the win is a huge get for local tourism and events under Destination NSW.

“FC Barcelona is one of the world’s most recognisable sporting teams, with five European Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups and 26 La Liga title wins in its trophy cabinet,” Mr Ayres said in a statement. “The club has the largest social media presence of any football brand in the world, with more than 396 million followers across its social media platforms. Bringing that star power to Sydney will highlight the city’s attractions and world-class events calendar to football fans around the globe, turbocharging the NSW visitor economy on its road to recovery.”

This is the first time FC Barcelona has toured Australia.

The A-League All Stars Game, which sees a selection of A-League players compete against an invited international team, kicked off for the first time in 2013. It has seen the team go up against the likes of Italian Serie A squad Juventus and English Premier League team Manchester United in the past.

Who will be playing in the match?

According to the announcement from the NSW Government, FC Barcelona’s first-team squad will be making the trip Down Under, including players like Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Alves.

When is the FC Barcelona and A-League All-Stars Game?

The match between Barca and the A-League All Stars team is set to kick off at Accor Stadium, Sydney on May 25, 2022.

Some are feeling torn about the choice of date as this is just days before the A-League final, believing it will take away from that event. Others disagree, arguing it’ll only add to the excitement.

You can find more details about the major football event here.

How to get tickets to see Barca play the A-League All-Stars

If you’d like to see the All-Stars Game against FC Barcelona up close, tickets are still available for the stadium which can house up to 80,000 spectators.

Pre-sale tickets were released as of April 7, 2022, and tickets for the general public went on sale on April 13, 2022. Get in line for tickets here.

How to watch the match at home on TV

Paramount+ is currently the home of A-League streaming in Australia. In this case, however, the FC Barca All Stars game will be aired for free on 10Play live from 8:05 pm AEST and on demand.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.