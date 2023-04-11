Everything Football Fans Need to Know About the Women’s FIFA World Cup

The countdown is on, people. The FIFA Women’s World Cup lands in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023, and people are bloody well excited.

If you’re prepping for this huge sporting event to take over your life in 2023, here is everything you need to know about the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above, it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Hell yeah!

World Cup games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and in Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

When does the football comp kick off?

The Women’s World Cup is slated to begin on July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Which teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

There are 32 nations set to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts. The draw for the event had been finalised, so we now have an idea of which games we’ll see play out at the beginning of the comp.

Here are the groups that have been set:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

How can I get tickets to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you can keen an eye on FIFA’s ticket sales here. While past sales events have sold incredibly well, you can still register your interest to hear about opportunities to land seats in the future.

For the best chance at keeping across ticket phases for the Women’s World Cup, FIFA recommends opting in for email updates on this or checking its social media platform for the latest.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live.

Most recently, we’ve also heard the news that Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

Which women’s football team has the most World Cup titles?

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway (1)

Japan (1)

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

In terms of competitive ranking, according to FIFA, Australia’s Matildas are currently set in 13th place. The USA, Sweden, and Germany hold first, second and third place presently.

We’ll keep updating this piece with additional news as it becomes available, but until then, why not check out our write-up on the other sports events you can stream right now (or soon) in Australia?

Additionally, you can celebrate the power of the Matildas and the upcoming World Cup by tuning in to the new Disney+ series Matildas: The World at Our Feet from April 26.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details on ticket sale phases.