‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Everything Football Fans Need to Know About the Women’s FIFA World Cup

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: April 12, 2023 at 9:54 am -
Filed to:events
fifafootballsportWomen's World Cup
Everything Football Fans Need to Know About the Women’s FIFA World Cup
(Photo by Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The countdown is on, people. The FIFA Women’s World Cup lands in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023, and people are bloody well excited.

If you’re prepping for this huge sporting event to take over your life in 2023, here is everything you need to know about the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above, it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Hell yeah!

World Cup games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and in Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

When does the football comp kick off?

women's fifa world cup
(Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Women’s World Cup is slated to begin on July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Which teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

women's fifa world cup
Women’s FIFA world cup ball. Credit: Adidas Instagram

There are 32 nations set to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts. The draw for the event had been finalised, so we now have an idea of which games we’ll see play out at the beginning of the comp.

Here are the groups that have been set:

Group A

  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Switzerland

Group B

  • Australia
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Nigeria
  • Canada

Group C

  • Spain
  • Costa Rica
  • Zambia
  • Japan

Group D

  • England
  • Haiti
  • Denmark
  • China

Group E

  • USA
  • Vietnam
  • Netherlands
  • Portugal

Group F

  • France
  • Jamaica
  • Brazil
  • Panama

Group G

  • Sweden
  • South Africa
  • Italy
  • Argentina

Group H

  • Germany
  • Morocco
  • Colombia
  • Korea Republic

How can I get tickets to the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

women's fifa world cup
Women’s FIFA world cup. Photo by Joe Allison – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you can keen an eye on FIFA’s ticket sales here. While past sales events have sold incredibly well, you can still register your interest to hear about opportunities to land seats in the future.

For the best chance at keeping across ticket phases for the Women’s World Cup, FIFA recommends opting in for email updates on this or checking its social media platform for the latest.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live.

Most recently, we’ve also heard the news that Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

Which women’s football team has the most World Cup titles?

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

  • USA (4)
  • Germany (2)
  • Norway (1)
  • Japan (1)

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

In terms of competitive ranking, according to FIFA, Australia’s Matildas are currently set in 13th place. The USA, Sweden, and Germany hold first, second and third place presently.

We’ll keep updating this piece with additional news as it becomes available, but until then, why not check out our write-up on the other sports events you can stream right now (or soon) in Australia?

Additionally, you can celebrate the power of the Matildas and the upcoming World Cup by tuning in to the new Disney+ series Matildas: The World at Our Feet from April 26.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details on ticket sale phases. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.