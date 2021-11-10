These Aussie Travel Gift Ideas Solve So Many Problems Its a Christmas Miracle

After almost two years of border restrictions and inconsistent lockdowns, we’re finally approaching a point in Australia’s covid-19 journey where it feels like a return to some kind of travel is almost within reach. Especially within our own country. For that reason, Tourism Australia is looking to inspire people to give the gift of travel this coming holiday season.

Building on its Holiday Here This Year campaign, Tourism Australia recently announced its latest promotion, The Gift of Travel, which is centred on highlighting the breadth of experiences Aussies can give as gifts during the festive season (and beyond).

Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison explained in a statement that:

“The pandemic has left people wanting to make up for lost time and giving a travel experience will help people do just that,” Ms Harrison said. “The Gift of Travel is about encouraging Australians to give more meaningful gifts this holiday season and in doing so give back to tourism operators and communities who have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you’d like to give your loved ones, or yourself, a gift that allows them to explore more of Australia in the new year, here are some options suggested by Tourism Australia and their ambassadors, including Hamish Blake, Zoe Foster Blake and Andy Lee.

8 of the best Australian travel gift ideas

Here is a list of 8 incredible travel gift ideas shared by Tourism Australia.

The opportunity to be their own captain with GoBoat Australia – Canberra, ACT Elevate a picnic by moving it onto a boat! Head out on the water and see the cities and landmarks from a different angle, while boating with zero emissions. With no boat license required, the most planning you’ll have to do is for the on-board wine and cheese spread. GoBoat also operates in Melbourne, VIC and Brisbane, QLD. Buy: Gift vouchers are available on their website.

Cost: $189 for two hours. The ultimate high with Skydive Australia – Wollongong, New South Wales Nothing can prepare you for the thrill of a skydiving experience, let alone one over the majestic New South Wales coastline in Wollongong 15,000 feet above sea level. This gift is perfect for those wanting to give a once-in-a-lifetime, adrenaline-filled experience they’ll never forget. Skydive Australia has 14 locations across Australia in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales. Buy: Gift vouchers are available on their website.

Cost: $379 for a tandem skydive. A bucket list outback adventure with Top End Safari Camp Day Tour – Peninsular Way, Northern Territory Calling all thrill-seekers! The Top End Safari Camp – Day Tour will take visitors on a helicopter, airboat and cruise boat to see the landscapes of the Litchfield region and spot animals in the wild. The tour is all-inclusive, ending with an exciting feeding and encounter with a monster rescue crocodile caught by the Outback Wrangler Matt Wright himself! Buy: Gift cards are available on their website.

Cost: Minimum spend of $50. The Top End Safari Camp Day Tour starts from $395. A What’SUP Cairns kayaking experience around Fitzroy Island – Fitzroy Island, Queensland Queensland’s Fitzroy Island is renowned for its wonderful wildlife, tropical beaches and bright blue water. Gift an experience that deepens the exploration of the island, via paddle boarding and snorkelling. Guests will receive safety, board and paddle briefs before paddling out for their first lesson on the bay while looking for turtles and snorkelling along the way. The island is also home to a turtle rehabilitation centre where you can get up close and personal with them. Finish the day by exploring the island’s tropical beaches. Buy: Bookings can be made on their website

Cost: $79 Adult, $59 Child A cooking class they really knead from The Farm Eatery and Experience Centre – Barossa Valley, South Australia South Australia’s food scene is some of the world’s best. Gift a hands-on experience learning from some of the best food talents in the country, with a group cooking class. Learn anything from pasta basics and cocktails to pizza and handmade cheese. This gift is perfect for the foodie in your life. Buy: Gift cards are available on their website.

Cost: Minimum spend of $50. A totes rugged Pumphouse Point Hotel experience – Lake St Clair, Tasmania Book a stay at Tasmania’s newest wilderness retreat, The Pumphouse Point Hotel. Surrounded by natural landscapes, this is a unique, adults-only accommodation experience inside the Tasmanian World-Heritage Area. The retreat sits on top of a glacial lake and is surrounded by forest for ultimate calm and relaxation. This is a perfect gift for those who simply want to get away from it all while staying in luxury. Buy: Gift cards are available on their website

Cost: Gift cards are for any value. Take a hot air balloon ride Australia’s landscapes are beautiful – and even more so from the air. A hot air balloon experience is an unforgettable way to watch the sunrise, and companies like RedBalloon offer an array of locations and add-ons. For example, you could soar over the Gold Coast Hinterland with breakfast, or go to The Yarra Valley and partake in a winery tour upon landing. Buy: Gift vouchers are available on their website.

Cost: Various pricing is available, starting from $289 per person. An experience they won’t forget with Nyungar Tours – Kings Park, Perth, Western Australia Choose from a range of incredible tours led by local Noongar people, who have a strong family connection to the country. Nyungar Tours in Western Australia can be private and customised, and offer immersions through significant cultural sites and traditional stories. View Aboriginal artefacts, discover significant cultural sites, and learn about medicinal plants from Traditional Owners. Buy: Bookings can be made on their website.

Cost: Prices from $45, dependent on the tour.

Why is it a good idea to invest in travel this year?

Beyond it being a lovely gift idea for travel fans, giving an experience comes with a few other benefits. Because it’s not a physical gift item, you can get away with sorting this pressie out at the last minute (pending availability, of course), and you can also avoid adding to the pile of needless stuff we all collect every year.

Less chance of adding to landfill is always a great thing in our eyes.

And lastly, financially supporting the tourism industry – which has been hit hard by the pandemic – is a nice win for everyone, as Harrison highlighted in her statement.

“Last year, Australians spent, on average, $770 on gifts during the holiday season equating to $16 billion in total. If we can encourage people to spend just a fraction of that on travel instead it would be a multi-billion dollar boost for the tourism industry,” she said. “Whilst the uncertainty around state borders can make booking challenging, the wonderful thing about giving a travel or experience voucher is that they will be there ready for use when restrictions allow and people are ready to go. “We know from our research that there are high levels of pent-up tourism demand in Australia, so by giving the gift of travel, people can be sure they are giving a gift that people will want. So, rather than giving socks, give a surfing lesson or a walking tour.”

We tend to agree. So, do your loved ones and Australia a solid this holiday season and consider these travel gift ideas when planning your pressies.