The 10 Best Hotels in the World According to Tripadvisor Reviews

If you’ve got travel on the brain, like seemingly everyone else right now, chances are you might be doing some sleuthing on the best-rated hotels. Even if they’re beyond your budget, it’s kind of fun to imagine yourself living it up in a stupidly expensive accommodation option that’s known globally for its luxurious offerings.

With that in mind, we thought we’d share Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice best hotels list for 2023 with you. The list is made up of the top 1 per cent of accommodation options based on community reviews over the past 12 months. It’s a pretty impressive feat to land there when you consider, as Tripadvisor states, that there are some eight million listings on the platform.

Here are the spots that made the top 10 lists, broken down into the best options worldwide and in the South Pacific, specifically.

Tripadvisor’s best hotels for 2023

While the best hotels in the world are scattered across Europe, Asia, the Americas and the UAE (i.e. all over the world), Australia really dominated in the South Pacific list. We took out seven of the 10 spots on the list. Not bad!

This is only looking at the top 10 places in these two lists, however.

Tripadvisors list of best hotels then drills down even further into the best luxury hotel (Rambagh Palace, India), best small hotel (White House Hotel, Istanbul) and best out-of-the-ordinary hotel (Patagonia Camp, Chile), among others – you can check out the full list of winners here.

Tripadvisor travel award trends

Off the back of the announcement of Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice best hotels list for 2023, the travel platform has also shared some notable trends that have emerged in the world of jet-setting this year.

It appears, according to Tripadvisor, that wellness is front of mind for many travellers in 2023. Not surprising when you consider how health-focused the past few years have been. The platform shared that “ over half (54%) of travellers are taking trips to ‘relax and rejuvenate’, all-inclusives and hotels in dreamy destinations like the Maldives, Fiji and Bali are ranking highly”.

is front of mind for many travellers in 2023. Not surprising when you consider how health-focused the past few years have been. The platform shared that “ Asia travel is huge right now. We’ve seen it in the interest popping up for destinations like Japan and the Philippines, and Tripadvisor’s awards echoed that theme. “ Nine of the top 25 Hottest New Hotels are in Asia, along with eight of the Top Hotels in the world, including the esteemed No.1 spot”.

is huge right now. We’ve seen it in the interest popping up for destinations like Japan and the Philippines, and Tripadvisor’s awards echoed that theme. “ Brazil is the country with the most wins on the best hotels in the world list. So, if you’re after a memorable stay, maybe this is the destination for you (not to mention the scenery, culture, food and people).

is the country with the most wins on the best hotels in the world list. So, if you’re after a memorable stay, maybe this is the destination for you (not to mention the scenery, culture, food and people). When it comes to Australia’s wins, New South Wales was home to the most winners across all categories, and Sydney is the Aussie city with the most hotels on the best-of list, followed closely by Brisbane in second place.

