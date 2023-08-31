Your Next Chance to Cheer on the Matildas Is Actually Not Too Far Away

The Women’s World Cup may be over, and we’re all still in collective mourning about no longer watching our beloved Matildas hit the pitch every few days. But our girls are far from done playing the beautiful game, and your next chance to cheer them on is actually not too far off.

If you’re excited to cheer on the Matildas every time they take to the field, we’re here to help with a calendar breakdown of all the games the team is playing and when.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Matildas games: When are they playing and at what time?

Matildas games. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The next major international event for the Matildas will be the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The team will be hungry for a medal – especially after wrapping up the World Cup in fourth place – so the Olympic football comp is going to be a heated one.

Before the Olympics officially lands, Australia will host a round-robin tournament for the Olympic Qualifiers Between October 23 and November 1. These games will feature the Matildas, Chinese Taipei, Philippines and IR Iran. The details of Australia’s games in the Qualifiers Round 2 are as follows:

Australia vs IR Iran – October 26, 9:00 pm

Australia vs Philippines – October 29, 5:00 pm

Australia vs Chinese Taipei – November 1, 9:00 pm

These games are all slated to be played in WA at HBF Park. Tickets are available here.

Who is in the team?

Football Australia announced the 23-person World Cup squad for the Matildas on July 13, sharing a touching video featuring the players’ reactions to hearing they were in the team.

Sam Kerr was named as Matildas captain, and Steph Catley as vice-captain. They were joined by Lydia Williams, Courtney Nevin, Aivi Luik, Clare Polkinghorne, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Alex Chidiac, Caitlin Foord, Emily Van Egmond, Mary Fowler, Teagan Micah, Tameka Yallop, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Mackenzie Arnold, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

You can check out the full team here.

Where can I find Matildas merch?

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images )

If you want to look the part while cheering on the Matildas, you can find jerseys, jackets and more on the Football Australia website here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.