Meet the Legends Representing Australia at the Winter Olympics

With the Opening Ceremony just around the corner, more than ever, people are thinking about the Beijing Winter Olympics for 2022. We’ve got our start date, and a general idea of what sporting events we’ll be tuning into this year, but how much do you know about the team representing Australia at the Winter Olympics?

If you’re keen to learn more, consider this your guide.

Australia at the Winter Olympics

While Winter sports may not be the first thing you think when you look at Australia and its climate, we happen to have quite an impressive lineup of athletes set to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For this tournament, we have 43 Australian athletes competing in five different sports, across 10 events. Of the group, 19 Aussie athletes will be making their debut at the Winter Olympics in 2022.

The full Beijing team hub is available for you to check out here.

Aussie athletes competing at the Winter Olympics for 2022

If you checked out our write up on the full list of sports at the Winter Olympics, you’ll have seen a selection of the legends representing Australia at the event.

But to take it one step further, we’ve pulled together a full list of the athletes and their sport for you below so you can prepare to cheer them on in the coming weeks.

Australian Winter Olympic Games team and their sports:

Greta Small – Alpine Skiing

Katie Parker – Alpine Skiing

Louis Muhlen-Schulte – Alpine Skiing

Bree Walker – Bobsleigh

Kiara Reddingius – Bobsleigh

Casey Wright – Cross Country Skiing

Hugo Hinckfuss – Cross Country Skiing

Jessica Yeaton – Cross Country Skiing

Lars Young Vik – Cross Country Skiing

Phillip Bellingham – Cross Country Skiing

Seve de Campo – Cross Country Skiing

Dean Hewitt – Curling

Tahli Gill – Curling

Brendan Kerry – Figure Skating

Kailani Craine – Figure Skating

Danielle Scott – Freestyle Skiing/Aerials

Gabi Ash – Freestyle Skiing/Aerials

Laura Peel – Freestyle Skiing/Aerials

Britteny Cox – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Brodie Summers – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Cooper Woods – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Jakara Anthony – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

James Matheson – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Matthew Graham – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Sophie Ash – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Taylah O’Neill – Freestyle Skiing/Moguls

Sami Kennedy-Sim – Freestyle Skiing/Ski Cross

Abi Harrigan – Freestyle Skiing/Slopestyle, Big Air, Halfpipe

Alexander Ferlazzo – Luge

Brendan Corey – Short Track Speed Skating

Jaclyn Narracott – Skeleton

Nick Timmings – Skeleton

Adam Dickson – Snowboarding

Adam Lambert – Snowboarding

Belle Brockhoff – Snowboarding

Cameron Bolton – Snowboarding

Jarryd Hughes – Snowboarding

Josie Baff – Snowboarding

Which athletes are medal hopefuls?

While even landing a spot in the Olympic team is an incredible feat in itself, there is also curiosity surrounding which Australian athletes have medals in their sights for the Winter Games.

A recent SMH piece highlighted that there are a few competitors aiming for a medal win in 2022. Those include Laura Peel and Danielle Scott of the Aerial Freestyle Skiing team, 2018 silver medalist Matt Graham of the Moguls Freestyle Skiing team and Bree Walker and Kiara Reddingius who are competing in the monobob and two-person bobsleigh events.

When do the events kick off?

The first Winter Olympic sports event where Australia will compete appears to be the Curling round-robin match between Australia and the United States on February 2, 2022.

You can find the full Olympic event schedule here.

And if you’d like to read on about where you can watch all the Winter Olympic action from Australia this year, you can find details on that here.